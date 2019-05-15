Grootfontein’s finance executive charged

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK - The municipality Grootfontein has charged its finance executive Ileni Hainghumbi for allegedly making payments to various companies without approval of either municipal council or the town’s acting CEO.

In January this year, the municipality suspended Hainghumbi - who is the municipality›s strategic executive of finance and information technology - for alleged misconduct. He was reinstated last month following a council meeting.

Hainghumbi was officially charged last week Thursday for contravening a council resolution which requires that all payments on behalf of the municipality be approved or authorised by the acting CEO as accounting officer.

According to the charge sheet, Hainghumbi made payments of close to N$500 000 without such approval.

The municipality also accuses Hainghumbi of making payments to Rio Engineering and Construction CC while full aware of the penalty deduction and without the council’s approval to the tune N$175 500 for 117 days, which amount was due to be withheld or deducted in terms of a clause in the contract.

“… On or about 8 June 2018 and at Grootfontein, you, while being fully aware of the penalty deduction and without council approval, authorised another reversal or payment to Rio Engineering and Construction CC the penalty deduction for work delay in the amount of N$69 000 for 46 days, which amount was due to be withheld or deduction by municipality in terms of Clause 43 of the relevant extract of the agreement,” reads the charged sheet.

Hainghumbi is also charged for subornation when allegedly refused to obey a lawful by the CEO not to pay over penalty deductions to Rio Engineering and Construction CC for the delay of work as those penalties were due to be deducted by the municipality.

The charge sheet advised Hainghumbi to respond to the charges within seven working days, indicating whether he will plead guilty or not guilty to the charges.

“If you plead not guilty, a disciplinary hearing will be arranged. Should you resign while served with charges of misconduct, you resignation will be deemed as a dismissal on account of misconduct,” read the charge sheet.

“Kindly be informed that should you fail to plea or plead not guilty, a disciplinary hearing will be schedule,” further reads the charge sheet.

