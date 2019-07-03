Guard accused of murder to plea in August

WINDHOEK - A security guard in police custody on suspicion of having murdered Theresia Pietersen, 31, whose body was discovered near the University of Namibia’s (Unam) main campus last year, will be tendering his plea in August.

During his court appearance before Magistrate Vanessa Stanley in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Tuhemwe Dinyando, 32, was informed that the State would be ready in August for him to tender his preliminary plea to the charges.

According to the prosecutor Laura Mabuku, although only lab results are outstanding the matter should be remanded for plea with the hope that by then investigations would be completed.

Magistrate Stanley gave a return date of August 30, remanding Dinyando in police custody.

Dinyando, faces charges of murder and rape for allegedly intentionally killing and raping Pietersen on April 9, 2018, according to the prosecution. Pietersen’s half-naked corpse was discovered by a passer-by between the Western Bypass and Unam’s main campus on April 10.

Police reports further indicate that Pietersen was last seen in the company of Dinyando during a night out. It is alleged Dinyando bought Pietersen drinks during an outing with friends on the date in question.

Thereafter, Pietersen broke away from her friends only for her lifeless body to be discovered between the Western Bypass and Unam’s main campus the next day.

The police have indicated that one of Dinyando’s colleagues saw the two together and they were engaged in an argument when they left his room the night before Pietersen was discovered dead.

During the bail hearing, Dinyando pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In his own defence, he said that although he was with Pietersen the night before she died, he did not kill her. According to him, they had consensual sex and he paid Pietersen N$200. He testified that he escorted Pietersen to the gate but he has no idea what happened to Pietersen after they parted ways on that fateful night.

