Gunners vs Magic as Top-8 Cup action continues

WINDHOEK – Action in the maiden edition of the Standard Bank Top-8 Cup will tonight continue at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00 when Otjiwarongo-based outfit Might Gunners square off with Tura Magic in what is expected to be a spectacular encounter.

The competition officially kicked off last night with a clash between Unam FC and Tigers at the same venue, and action will continue throughout the weekend.

Besides tonight’s match, plenty of Top-8 Cup action is in the offing as Katutura giants Black Africa will tomorrow face coastal club Eleven Arrows at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 17h00 before league champions African Stars take to the field to conclude the day’s proceedings with a vital clash ainst traditional rivals Orlando Pirates in a match that carries all the required avowals of a derby.

Each of the eight participating clubs will receive N$50 000 for preparations and those teams that manage to proceed to the next round will receive an additional N$20 000 to prepare for the two-legged semifinals. The draw for the last four will be conducted on March 6.

The final two sides will then each receive N$15 000 to prepare for the final. The eventual champions of the inaugural Standard Bank Top-8 Cup will walk away with N$500 000 while the losing finalists will get N$250 000 and each losing semifinalist will pocket N$125 000.

Top-8 Cup individual accolades will see each Man of the Match winner in the quarterfinals phase walk away with N$2 000 and the prize will increase to N$2 500 in the semifinals and N$3 000 for the

final.

Winners in the following categories will each receive N$15 000: Best Player, Top Scorer and Best Coach, while the Best Goalkeeper and Best Referee award winners will each receive N$10 000 while the Best Assistant Referee will pocket N$5 000.

Tickets for the matches are selling for N$30 each in advance and N$40 at the gates and are available at Web-ticket at all Pick n Pay stores countrywide.

2019-02-22 10:24:04 1 months ago