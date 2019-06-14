Gurirab, Katjiteo vying for top honours

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK – Life Fighters lethal goal poacher Isaskar Gurirab and Black Africa duo of Wesley Katjiteo and Dynamo Fredericks will all be vying for top honours at the 2018/19 Namibia Premier League (NPL) Awards slated for the Safari Court Hotel in Windhoek tomorrow.

The trio have been shortlisted for the Player of the Season award, with Gurirab appearing to be the hot favourite for his exceptional performance for Fighters in the ended season. But it will not be a walk in the park for Gurirab, as both Katjiteo and Fredericks also had an outstanding season which saw them guide Black Africa to their umpteenth league title triumph.

Gurirab is also the sole contender for Top Goal Scorer of the season accolade with his incredible 22 goals in 28 appearances for Fighters, who finished within top five on the log standing. Gurirab, who is currently in Dubai with the Brave Warriors en-route to Egypt for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon), has also been shortlisted for the Players Player of the season award alongside Tigers attacking midfielder Absie Iimbodi and Katjiteo.

Meanwhile in the other category, reigning champion Black Africa gaffer Paulo Shipanga is competing for the Coach of the season award with Tura Magic’s Fortune Eichab and Unam FC’s Woody Jacob, while the Referee of the Season award is being contested by Jackson Pavaza, Jonas Shongedi and Nehemia Shooveleka. Referees Mathias Shikongo, Mathew Kanyanga and Eneas Shikongo are all vying for the Assistance Referee of the season accolade.

2019-06-14 11:37:25 18 hours ago