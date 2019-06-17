Gurirab tops NPL awards, as Katjiteo and Shipanga shine

WINDHOEK – Otjiwarongo-based club Life Fighters’ burgeoning striker Isaskar Gurirab was the biggest winner at Saturday’s MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) 2018/19 season awards ceremony held at the Safari Hotel in Windhoek, where the 21-year-old scooped two accolades.

The Life Fighters’ young goal machine, who is currently on national duty with the Brave Warriors preparing for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) starting this coming weekend in Egypt, secured a double when he clinched the prestigious NPL Player of the Season award – beating Black Africa’s pair of box-to-box midfielder Wesley Katjiteo and Dynamo Fredericks to the esteemed accolade.

Gurirab also bagged the revered Top Goal Scorer award for the remarkable 22 goals scored in 24 appearances in his debut season for Okahirona, as Fighters are known. The accolades were received by his evidently delighted mother Priscilla Doexue Guriras.

Katjiteo, who played a pivotal role in Black Africa’s ascent to the NPL throne in the 2018/19 season, also shone on the night when he walked away with the NPL Players’ Player of the Season award. He overcame tough competition from teammate Fredericks and Gurirab, who were also shortlisted for the award.

Gaffer Paulus Shipanga, the man widely hailed for resuscitating the fortunes of Black Africa and inspiring them to league title glory after years of silverware drought, scooped the NPL Coach of the Season award, which saw him shatter competition from Unam coach Woody Jacobs and Tura Magic mentor Fortune Eichab.

Referee Matheus Nevonga won the Assistant Referee of the Season accolade and Nehemiah Shovaleka clinched the Referee of the Season honour.

The night also saw African Stars being bestowed the newly introduced Sponsors award, honouring the team’s supporters with N$100 000 for filling up stadiums in the just ended season and for giving both league sponsors MTC and FNB their money’s worth by attending matches in droves.

The Chairman award was shared by former NPL chairman Johnny Johnson ‘JJD’ Doeseb and African Stars and Okahandja Liverpool FC legend Oscar ‘Silver Fox’ Mengo, who were both honoured for their tireless contribution to Namibian football over the years.

