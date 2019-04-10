Guruseb unfazed ahead of crunch coastal derby …Blue Waters vs Eleven Arrows tonight

WINDHOEK – Going into tonight’s coastal derby, Blue Waters mentor Christy Guruseb has maintained that they will not deviate from their philosophy of “taking it one game at a time” when they lock horns with traditional rivals Eleven Arrows at the Kuisebmond Stadium.

Waters, who are currently stationed 12th on the log with 16 points, last weekend enjoyed an assortment of decent results when they played to a 1-all draw against rookies Young Brazilians on Friday, before collecting maximum points against Civics via a 1-0 victory on Sunday.

Still enthused by last weekend’s results, Guruseb yesterday refused to be drawn into the usual coastal derby debate insisting that they will not be swarmed by the traditional derby fever as they plan to treat tonight’s match just like any other league encounter, and not necessarily as a derby.

“We collected four points over the weekend and going into the Eleven Arrows match, we do not plan to let our guard down because it is very important that we maintain momentum. I understand the ongoing derby fever but we will not avail that to distract us. We will go into the match with the same focus and mentality and make sure we get the job done. The doubleheader format of playing matches is not easy on the players but they are ready and willing to go all the way. So, we will march ahead with our philosophy of taking it one game at a time and the same approach will apply when we face Arrows,” said a confident Guruseb.

Arrows, who last weekend bounced back from a 1-3 defeat to Young Brazilians on Friday to beat Civics 5-0 on Sunday, have so far enjoyed a good run which has seen them garner 19 points from five wins and four draws, and are currently seated 10th on the log table.

NPL Fixtures

Wednesday, 10 April 2019

Unam vs Tigers (Sam Nujoma Stadium 19h00)

Tura Magic vs Citizens (Sam Nujoma Stadium 21h00)

Mighty Gunners vs Life Fighters (Mokati Stadium 19h00)

Eleven Arrows vs Blue Waters (Kuisebmond Stadium 19h00)

2019-04-10 10:29:04 3 hours ago