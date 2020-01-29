Heavy storm causes massive damage in Tsumeb Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA - Strong wind and heavy rain left several people injured after a severe storm battered Tsumeb on Monday.

The storm caused massive damage to property, while trees were uprooted and blown over power lines.

An emergency rescue committee consisting of Cenored, the Tsumeb Municipality and Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb was setup to join forces and clear the streets and private property whose structures collapsed while some trees fell on the road blocking the paths.

Municipal spokesperson Stella Imalwa-Nangolo told New Era on Monday evening that two people, including an elderly woman sustained injuries in separate locations after in one instance the house partially collapsed, while in the other a tree fell on the roof.

Mayor Matheus Hangula yesterday said the number of people injured went up to five, including learners who sustained minor injuries.

“We are at the moment busy clearing and conducting an assessment, thereafter a detailed report will be released to ascertain the extent of damage and how many residents were actually affected,” he said.

Areas such as Endombo compound, which house thousands of squatters are among the worst hit.

