Helen de Wee to head three FNB branches

WINDHOEK - “Taking our business to the next level by creating pockets of excellence and ensuring that our customer service and work standards distinguish us from the competitors and other service providers.” This is the aim of Helen de Wee, who has just been promoted and appointed as the Branch Manager for the FNB Klein Windhoek, Grove Mall, and Northern Industrial Branches.

“As with any business, FNB Namibia will not be a viable and profitable entity without customers and I believe that exceptional customer service, high standards, ethical behaviours and great pricing sets a business apart from the next one and I wish to attain that in the three branches under my supervision. I am familiar with all aspects of banking - having started my career in 2001 as an Administrative Supervisor at Wesbank - and can thus add value to my employees as well as customers.”

De Wee holds a Bachelor of Accounting and Finance, Advanced Diploma in Banking, Finance and Credit, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management and Leadership.

2019-02-13 10:26:04 1 months ago