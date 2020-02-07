High school murder trial to resume in March Maria Amakali National Khomas

Windhoek Regional Court is set to resume the trial of two men who stand accused of killing an Acacia High School learner nearly six years ago.

The trial was expected to resume before Magistrate Ileni Velikoshi, however one of the accused person Waldo Kavakundu (55) did not show up for court proceedings. Consequently, the court set new trial dates of 2-3 March.

Kavakundu is being tried alongside Gordon Visagie (42) on a charge of murder for the gruesome death of Jesaya Kaipiti (21). Kaipiti died during a shooting incident that transpired at Kavakundu’s residence in Herero location, Katutura, Windhoek on 29 May 2014.

The two men have denied guilt when they took a no guilty plea at the beginning of their trial. In their defence, the deceased was shot when the gun went off several times during a struggle between him and one of seven intruders who invaded his home while he was sleeping.

One of the intruders allegedly had a gun with him which was already cocked, which they started fighting over and as a result, three shots went off hitting Kaipiti in the chest.

During his testimony, Kavakundu explained that Visagie was attacked and robbed of his wallet and service pistol by a group of six or seven men. According to Kavakundu, the gun that was used to kill the deceased belongs to him as he was employed as a security guard at the time.

However, investigative officer Joseph Ndokosho testified that according to the statement that he obtained from Visagie, he had admitted that Kavakundu took the gun from him and shoot Kaipiti.

Ndokosho further testified that four spent cartridges were discovered in the room where the body was found but the murder weapon was nowhere to be found. The murder weapon was however found days later on a man who had allegedly picked it up near the crime scene.

State witness Haandjeka Venaani informed the court that he saw the deceased in handcuffs. According to his testimony when he arrived at the scene, he found the deceased handcuffed but by the time the police got to the scene no handcuffs were seen on the deceased. He further testified that the handcuffs were removed by Kavakundu and his co-accused.

The two men are currently on bail and they are being represented by local lawyers Mbanga Siyomunji and Milton Engelbrecht.

