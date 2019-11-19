Hompa Kassian Shiyambi dies

RUNDU - The traditional leader of the vaGciriku traditional community Chief (Hompa) Kassian Shiyambi has passed on. Shiyambi died at the age of 82 on Sunday afternoon around 14h00 at Nyangana District Hospital in Ndonga Linena Constituency in Kavango East Region.

The sad news was confirmed by the late Hompa Shiyambi’s right hand man, Festus Shikerete – the Senior Traditional Councillor of the Gciriku Traditional Authority. “He passed on Sunday afternoon in Nyangana hospital. We transported his remains the same afternoon to a mortuary in Rundu,” Shikerete said.

“Our Hompa is gone; as vaGciriku, we should now organise ourselves, especially elders to see how we are going to handle the funeral of our royal highness,” Shikerete said.

Kavango East Governor Dr Samuel Mbambo described the late traditional leader as a hardworking leader, who was there for his subjects. “He was a leader who loved his subjects; during tough times, he was there for his people. With humility, he placed his people’s needs before his,” Mbambo expressed.

Hompa Shiyambi has been the vaGciriku traditional leader after the death of the then Hompa, the late Sebastian Kamwanga. Kamwanga’s reign was from 1985 till he died in 1999.

Shiyambi is survived by his wife, Filomena Shiyambi, and six children. Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

