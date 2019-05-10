House of Nalo adds earrings to accessory range

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - One of Namibia’s first female deejays and upcoming music producer, Alba Hamukwaya, also known as DJ Alba, has launched another accessory (earrings) to her House of Nalo collection.

“House of Nalo is my creative space,” she says.

This is the platform she uses to tell her story to the rest of the world through music and other accessories, including bracelets and neckpieces.

“It’s basically just another way for me to express myself,” she adds.

She further explains the significance of naming her stable House of Nalo, which was adopted from her middle name.

“My middle name is Nalooliwa. The dream started gaining momentum about a year ago and that’s when I started House of Nalo,” says DJ Alba.

“I started off with unisex bracelets, neckpieces and now earrings,” she explains.

DJ Alba promises to add more accessories to the range. “I want to add more in due course but I am not in a hurry,” she adds.

On the idea of creating pieces that are unique and truly local, DJ Alba says: “I’m trying to keep all the items Namibian made.”

She does all the crafting herself. “I do all the designing myself plus being the perfectionist that I am, I try to handle everything by myself,” she says.

DJ Alba hopes the business grows and expands to the point of generating enough revenue and eventually creating a platform for others to be employed under it.

The multi-talented young DJ is preoccupied with the custom-made jewellery line but music lovers should not despair as she promises to keep them on their toes through DJ gigs over weekends, as is the norm. Talk about sheer dedication, passion, and love for her craft. Way to go DJ Alba.

2019-05-10 10:34:43 8 hours ago