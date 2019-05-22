Huawei promises to build own software ecosystem as Google limits services

WINDHOEK – Chinese telecommunications giant, Huawei, yesterday pledged to continue building a safe and sustainable software ecosystem to provide the best experience for all users globally. This follows Google’s limitation of software services it provides to Huawei after the United States of America last week restricted the Chinese company’s access to American technology. Google’s software powers Huawei’s smartphones and its apps come preloaded on Huawei devices around the world.

On Monday, May 20, Reuters reported that Alphabet Inc’s Google has suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware and software products except those covered by open source licences.

“Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry. Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and honour smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally,” read a statement issued yesterday by Huawei.

According to industry experts, the biggest impact for Huawei will be abroad and not in China since Chinese customers already have limited access to Google’s services.

“Google’s move will have its biggest effect in places like Europe and Africa, where it has emerged as a big smartphone seller. Other companies will inevitably follow. In effect, the move puts pressure on Huawei’s international expansion dreams,” noted an industry source preferring anonymity.

Industry sources added that Huawei has in fact already developed a ‘plan B’ operating system for smartphones in case it was banned by the US government from using Google products.

The same sources feel that the US’ aggressive new stance will only speed up the process, opening a potential window to a day when Chinese use only Chinese phones and gadgets powered by homegrown chips and software. All this is happening with a speed that has shocked many in China.

“The move by the Trump administration is much more comprehensive than many Chinese expected,” said Nicole Peng, an analyst at technology research firm Canalys. “It also came much earlier. Many people only realize now that it’s for real.”

The attack on Huawei takes place against the backdrop of a worsening trade war between China and the US.

2019-05-22 09:16:27 7 hours ago