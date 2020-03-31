Hundreds at Keetmanshoop receive hand sanitiser

KEETMANSHOOP - Close to 500 residents of Keetmanshoop on Saturday received hand sanitisers and bars of soap from a local concerned group to promote handwashing as Namibia continues to fight the spread of Coronavirus.

Many beneficiaries were from the town’s informal settlements, while others were from Krönlein and Tseiblaagte.

In an interview with Nampa on Saturday, the group spokesperson, Emrico Blaauw, said the group consists of 15 residents that have decided to join the government in the Covid-19 fight.

“This group was created by businessman Basil Brown, who made a call to all concerned members to come together and see what we can do for our community. All of us in the group donated money to buy the soap and we made our sanitiser to give to the community,” he said.

Blaauw said the group targeted the elderly, as they are easy targets of the virus, adding that those living in informal settlements are also at risk, as they do not have running water to wash their hands.

The group called on the business community to come on board and assist them.

“The business owners today are feeling the punch, as their businesses are closed. My call is for them to join so we fight this thing together; if they do nothing, their business will continue to be closed. Come out and assist us. They can even just give the donation to us and we will distribute it. We are in this together; we need each other. This is not a Namibian situation but a world situation,” he stressed.

One of the beneficiaries, Lydia Rooi, commended the group.

“I am very happy that young people are taking care of us; we now have hope. Before, we were just trying to get soap and spirits to put in the water but now this is sold out at the shops; we are worried about this virus and hope the government will follow a good example,” she said. – Nampa



