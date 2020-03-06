ideo:Government calls on Namibians to join independence ... Strauss Lunyangwe Focus Khomas

The Government has implored Namibians to join the 30th independence celebrations scheduled to take place on 21 March 2020 at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek. Government spokesperson and Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Stanley Simataa, made the call at a media briefing here on Thursday. Simataa's call follows the Popular Democratic Movement Youth League (PDMYL) and some political activists calling on Namibians to boycott the 30th Independence ...

2020-03-06 19:56:51 | 22 hours ago