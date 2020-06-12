Ila tulye’s Kitchen - Samp and bean soup Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Ingredients

1 Cup Samp

1 Cup Red kidney beans

1 kg Pork Trotters

1 Medium Onion

1 Tablespoon Robinsons Medium curry

1 Tablespoon Worcester spice

1 Tablespoon Kapana Spice

1 Cube Chili Beef stock

Oil for frying

1 litre Water

1 Knorr brown onion soup pack (optional)



Directions

Prep

Soak the samp and beans overnight (8 to 12 hours) It cuts the cooking time. Every few hours I changed the water.



Cooking

Fry the pork trotters with a little oil at high temperature.

Add the Curry, Worcester spice and kapana spice.

Fry till pork is browned a little.

Add the onions, lower the heat to medium heat till onions are soft.

Add the soaked samp and beans with 1 litre of water.

Bring to a boil and add the stock cube.

You may add salt to taste.

Let it simmer for two-four hours

It should thicken by itself, if not you may add a pack of brown onion soup pack

ENJOY!

