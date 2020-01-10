Inaccessible roads temporarily halt pension payouts Staff Reporter National Oshana

Aina Simon

OSHAKATI - Beneficiaries of social grants and old-age pension in the Okaku constituency were left stranded after the services were temporarily halted due to inaccessible roads caused by the recent heavy rainfall in the area.

Officials from Epupa Investment Technologies, the company contracted by government to distribute state social grants, could as result not access most of the pay points. Okaku councillor Hannu Kapenda explained that the recent heavy rainfall received in the constituency filled most streams with water.

Kapenda further added that after the constituency office monitored the water level in most parts of the constituency, they contacted the Epupa office to put the grants distribution programme for the constituency on hold while they are consulting traditional and centre leaders to see how the different pay points can be accessed.

“We are currently busy consulting to see if we can merge some pay points so that beneficiaries can get their grants at the centres that are close to the road,” he said.

There is a total of 10 pay points in Okaku constituency. Kapenda has, however, assured the residents that by next week Monday, the issue will be resolved.

“We are trying to find a solution soonest so that by next week the programme can resume to cover those with children going back to school.” The only gravel road that passes in the constituency Okapya-Ohalushu gravel road was also reportedly destroyed by rainwater and the Roads Authority is currently on site reconstructing the three points that were damaged.

Kapenda, who is the chairperson for Oshana Regional Council, was speaking at the regional council meeting that brought together regional disaster risk management stakeholders from all sectors to discuss on the flood preparedness as the region is expected to continue receiving normal to above-normal rainfall for the next three months.

