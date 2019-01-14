“Ingwe” halt Citizens’ fairytale run

WINDHOEK – MTC Premiership table toppers Black Africa consolidated their position at the summit with a hard-fought 3-2 win over stubborn league rookies Young Brazilians in the first of a double header at the Sam Nujoma stadium, yesterday.

Inspirational skipper Dynamo Fredericks, opened the scoreboard for the log leaders before further goals by attacking midfielder Lucky Heita and Daryl Goagoseb (striker) did the trick for the Gemengde outfit.

Struggling Orlando Pirates suffered a humiliating 4-2 defeat at the hands of visiting Eleven Arrows in the last of a double header at the Sam Nujoma stadium.

Wayne Esterhuizen replied with a brace of his own for the visitors with a goal on either side of play. The hosts led 3-1 at the break.

Wire Shipanga’s soldiers finished the match one man short, following the 2nd half dismissal of lanky centre back Emilio “Mary-Boy” Martin for a second caution.

In other actions, resurgent Tigers scored three unanswered second half goals to end the Citizens’ unbeaten run since the start of the MTC Premiership campaign.

Brave Warriors’ much-traveled striker Muna Katupose, broke the deadlock before newly signed fellow striker Terry Uiseb, helped himself to a well-taken brace.

Arriving from troubled neigbours Orlando Pirates Football Club at the beginning of the current campaign, the deadly Uiseb netted his first via a potentially best goal of the season candidate.

His long range scorcher put Tigers firmly in the driving seat (2-0) before adding his second to all but kill off the contest (3-0) on Thursday.

The defeat was Citizens’ first after eight rounds of matches and saw “Ingwe” climbed to 6th joint spot on the MTC Premiership log standings alongside Julinho Sporting on 10 points.

The much-anticipated Northern derby between Life Fighters and Mighty Gunners ended goalless at the Mokati Stadium in Otjiwarongo, on Saturday.

Tura Magic could only fashion a dull goalless (0-0) stalemate against the league’s new boys Okahandja United FC at the Sam Nujoma Stadium under floodlights, on Friday.

