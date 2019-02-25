Inmate arrested  for bribing officer

ONGWEDIVA – Trial-awaiting 36-year-old Abed Salom had an additional charge added to his multiple charges after he allegedly attempted to bribe a police officer to have him granted bail during his next court appearance.

Salom is scheduled to appear in court again on March 4, for multiple charges stemming from last year.

Salom was last week arraigned after allegedly trying to bribe the police officer with N$10 000.

New Era understands that Salom made calls to the investigation officer in charge of his case to come to Omuthiya police holding cells where he is being kept in order to receive the bribe money.

Salom was allegedly successfully lured into the trap leading to his arrest.Police Regional Commander in Oshikoto, Armas Shivute confirmed that CR40/2/2019 was opened against Salom at Omuthiya Police Station.

He appeared before the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and was refused bail.

Salom was arraigned last year for allegedly defrauding people of more than N$2.5 million.

He is alleged to have collected money from people in Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshikoto and Oshana regions to either manufacture or repair their mahangu threshers but did not deliver.

So far, 79 people have opened cases against Salom.

Salom originally faced charges of fraud, theft under false pretence, tax evasion contravention of section 96 sub-section 1 (a) of the Income Tax Act 24 of 1981 as amended.

He also face charges of money laundering in contravention of section 6 of Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca).

His formal application for bail was dismissed last year.

2019-02-25 09:32:19 1 months ago