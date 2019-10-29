Inmate stabs another with screwdriver

WINDHOEK - An inmate at Omuthiya police holding cells is accused of having stabbed a fellow inmate with a screwdriver in the neck on Saturday afternoon. The crime report issued by Nampol spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi says it is not known why the inmate was stabbed.

She said the victim was transported to Omuthiya state hospital where he was treated and later transferred to Onandjokwe hospital in a serious but stable condition. Shikwambi said the suspect has two pending cases of robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The victim is being detained on a case of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

The screwdriver was recovered and has since been confiscated.

Police at Groot Aub opened a case of murder after a 29-year-old man was stabbed by two men with a knife and broken bottle in the neck and head. The deceased is identified a Ricky Booi Kock.

“The deceased and the suspects were allegedly drinking liquor and playing dominoes at a certain house when an argument erupted that resulted in the stabbing,” said Shikwambi. She said two male suspects have been arrested while police investigations continue.

A 24-year-old man was found lying in a pool of blood in front of a house during the wee hours of Saturday morning. Shikwambi said the victim was transported to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. She said no arrest has been made yet and the police investigation continues.

Shikwambi called on anyone with information about the incident to contact the Khorixas police.

In an unrelated matter, a 22-year-old man was arrested for raping a six-year-old who is his neighbour at Onengali village in the bushes on Sunday.

2019-10-29 07:42:11 | 3 hours ago