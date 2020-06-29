Investigation completed into spousal murder

The police have concluded their investigations into the case of a teacher accused of fatally stabbing his wife multiple times and slitting her stomach in April last year.

Patrick Geingob (38) made an appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court last week where he was informed investigations into his case have been finalised.

Geingob, who appeared without any legal representation, informed the court that he would be applying for a lawyer from the Directorate of Legal Aid. Consequently, magistrate Johannes Shuuveni postponed the case to 4 September to allow Geingob to attain a lawyer for his defence.

Geingob, who appeared from custody, was arrested in April 2019 after he handed himself over to the police. He currently faces a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act for the death of his wife and mother of his children, Merentha Geingos. Geingos died on 14 April 2019. It is alleged Geingob arrived home late that night and he had an argument with Geingos, which resulted in him stabbing her. Furthermore, Geingob slit Geingos’ stomach, causing her intestines to hang out. The incident occurred in the couple’s home in Okuryangava, Katutura. In a post-mortem report that was handed in as part of the evidence in Geingob’s failed bail application, it is recorded that Geingos was stabbed 12 times. Two of the injuries she sustained, one stab wound to the abdomen and a deep stab wound to her right thigh, were potentially fatal, the report states.

In October 2015, Geingob was also arrested for allegedly raping a learner of the People’s Primary School (PPS) in Katutura, where he taught. Geingob had turned himself in to the police upon hearing he was being investigated for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl learner. He was then arrested but was eventually granted bail. The case ended up being struck from the court roll because the police investigations were not concluded.

For his current case, Geingob is being detained at the Windhoek central prison.

