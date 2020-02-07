Investigation continues into fatal Kalahari shooting

The police are yet to conclude their investigations into the case of an officer of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) who is accused of shooting and killing a 32-year-old civilian last year.

Mulele Darrel Nyambe made his routine appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court where he was informed that investigations into his case were yet to be finalised.

“Investigations in this matter are still not yet finalised. There are still three witness statements outstanding,” explained state prosecutor Victoria Thompson.

Consequently, magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo postponed the matter to 16 April to give the police ample time to complete their investigations.

Nyambe, who is currently on N$2 000 bail, is facing a charge of murder for the death of 32-year-old Benisius Kalola on 5 September 2019.

Police reports at the time indicate that Kalola was shot with an AK-47 in the back at Smarties location – a couple of metres from his family home at Single Quarters in Katutura.

This happened after a hot pursuit of Kalola by armed NDF members. Kalola succumbed to his injuries at Katutura state hospital, hours after the shooting.

Kalola was shot while members of Operation Kalahari Desert were on a search for narcotics, and a substantial amount of cannabis/dagga was recovered and three suspects were arrested. Kalola had two pending robbery cases registered with the police prior to being gunned down.

Kalola was the second person to die at the hands of a soldier under Operation Kalahari Desert, after a Zimbabwean citizen making a living as a taxi driver in Namibia, 22-year-old Fambauone Black, was shot dead when he allegedly tried to evade a police roadblock in Windhoek in June last year.

For Black’s death, the police arrested NDF soldier Gerson Nakale. Like Nyambe, Nakale is also on N$2 000 bail. He is expected to return to court on 29 May after the court postponed the case for further police investigations.

Both soldiers are represented by Lindrowski Tibinyane from the Government Attorneys.

- mamakali@nepc.com.na

2020-02-07 08:44:49 | 2 days ago