Investigation in Mutonga murder progressing well - Simasiku

KATIMA MULILO – Police investigations in the death of Lemmy Mutonga shot dead at his village at Naziabo in Nankutwe area in the Zambezi Region.

The Zambezi regional crime investigation coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Evans Simasiku told this reporter upon enquiry.

Although there have been allegations that investigations have been hampered and that among others the crime scene was tampered with, and that the gun which was used to commit the crime was not found, Simasiku dismissed these allegations.

“Investigations are progressing well. We confiscated three rifles, including the shotgun which was used to commit murder. The only thing which is missing is the spent cartridge, because the suspect did not tell us where he took it, but he is already facing a charge of trying to defeat the course of justice,” said Simasiku.

Simasiku also accused the family members of the deceased of trying to interfere with ongoing police investigations.

“I would like to appeal to the family members of the deceased not to interfere with ongoing investigations. They have been in contact with the family members of the suspects, who are also state witnesses, this in turn might hinder our investigation, because we need them to testify,” he said.

2019-07-04 09:17:15 16 hours ago