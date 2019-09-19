Irimari wants recreational facilities in Oshana

Malakia Nashongo

OSHAKATI - The governor of Oshana Elia Irimari has requested local authorities in the region to avail funds and land for the construction of recreational facilities to keep the young people busy and away from the streets.

“I want to urge the Oshana towns to avail more land for recreational facilities and on an annual basis reserve funds for the construction of such facilities. It is with such initiatives that we can one day have state-of-the-art sport fields,” the governor said.

It is against this plea that the Oshakati Town Council has budgeted N$4 million for the construction of new recreational facilities in the new townships and to revamp the dilapidated and abandoned Caribbean swimming pool, tennis and basketball court.

“We are very much optimistic that we can create more recreational facilities in Oshakati, especially in the new suburb which has no recreational facilities as well as sport grounds,” stated Angelus Iiyambo, the mayor of Oshakati.

So far the town council has started with the construction of a recreational park at Ekuku, for which phase one of fencing off the area is already completed. The second phase, which involves lawn plantation, will commerce very soon, the town said.

Despite the council effort to have recreational facilities in all the suburbs, the council is unable to do so due to financial constraints, thus requesting business personnel to venture into the construction of recreational parks and that they should come forward and present their recreational facility ideas to the council for the land to be availed to them.

*Malakia Nashongo is an Information officer at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology’s Oshana regional office.

