Ismaily buys out Shilongo’s contract from Smouha… to remain at club for next three years

WINDHOEK – Namibian international striker Benson Shilongo has secured a permanent deal with Egyptian Premier League giants Ismaily SC, after the club bought out his contract from league rivals Smouha.

The 27-year old Namibian frontman joined Ismaily from Smouha in the last winter transfer window on a non-permanent deal. But having impressed in 26 games across all competitions, scoring on six occasions and providing seven assists in his debut season for Ismaily, the three-time Egyptian champions decided to buy out his contract from Smouha and will now see Shilongo remain at the club for the next three years.

Shilongo joined Ismaily late last year when he completed a lucrative N$3.5 million move from Smouha. Before joining Smouha, he plied his trade for domestic rivals Al Assiouty Sport also in that country’s flagship football league. He has had previous stints in South Africa for Platinum Stars and in Botswana with Gaborone United.

Boasting a total of 24 national team caps, the industrious striker was part of the Brave Warriors 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad, which faced continental giants Ivory Coast, Morocco and regional rivals South Africa in Group D of the ongoing continental football showpiece.

He featured in two of Namibia’s three group matches, facing South Africa and Ivory Coast. Namibia finished bottom of their group after losing all three group encounters, scoring just once along the way and conceding six goals.

- Adapted from Kingfut.com

2019-07-17 10:47:36 1 days ago