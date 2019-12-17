Iyambo re-elected as Oshakati mayor

OSHAKATI - Angelus Iyambo was yesterday given another mandate to lead the Oshakati town council as mayor, while Katrina Shimbulu was given the nod to return as chairperson of the powerful management committee.

The event was, however, marked by the absence of two local authority councillors Onesimus Shilunga and Gabriel Kamwanka. Shilunga served as chairperson of the management committee, while Kamwanka was an ordinary councillor. Acting CEO Kornelius Kapolo informed the gathering he had not received any apology of absence from the two councillors.

Surprisingly, Shimbulu was again nominated and seconded to lead the management committee. Shimbulu had resigned from the council in October with the hope of landing a parliamentary role on the Swapo ticket next year. However, this was not possible as the ruling party only managed to garner 63 seats, while she was at number 76 on the party list.

Other members who were sworn in retained their position. Iyambo will continue to serve as mayor, deputised by Ndamononghenda Hamunyela, while Loise Shivolo will continue as a member of the management committee. Popular Democratic Movement’s Linus Tobias will remain an ordinary councillor.

The other positions, including the vacant member of the management committee, will be filled at a date still to be announced. During his acceptance speech, Iyambo pledged to remain committed to develop and strengthen the town through creating jobs and empowering the youth. Equally, the mayor also pledged to continue fighting the scourge of poverty, unemployment and inequalities, subsequently building a prosperous town.

“Throughout the years, this town’s development has never been stagnant; each day, we see development taking place in different sectors – be it housing development, land delivery, infrastructure development such as roads, parks, and sports facilities,” said Iyambo. Iyambo singled out housing delivery as some of the achievements that council has delivered to its citizens.

He said council currently has a housing backlog of 12 193; however, the list has been reduced, as close to 4 334 applicants have already received plots to construct houses. In addition, council has also handed over 1 300 houses in the recent months. Still on housing, council has this year also relocated 325 residents from the Eemwandi informal settlement to a serviced Onawa. In addition to housing, council has also pledged to improve its roads and is currently working on putting traffic lights at Okandjengedi, which is considered a high-risk accident area.

The Okatana-Game road is nearing completion, while another road is planned for Ehenye. Other infrastructural development also expected at the town is revamping of the Oshakati Independence Stadium, the construction of the Carribean public park and swimming pool, as well as a recreational facility at Ekuku. Equally, the council will also put up storm water channels as part of its flood mitigation plans.



