Jam-packed league action this weekend

WINDHOEK – It is expected to be another weekend of jam-packed action in the country flagship football league, the MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL), when proceedings get underway for the third and fourth rounds.

Current table-toppers Mighty Gunners will this weekend come under serious pressure to maintain their lead atop the NPL log table when they face Orlando Pirates at home in Otjiwarongo at the Mokati Stadium tomorrow at 17h00.

Gunners’ town-mates Life Fighters will opening the day’s proceedings at the Mokati Stadium when they lock horns against visiting Karasburg Young Brazilians also tomorrow at 15h00. Also in tomorrow’s action, Unam FC will face coastal outfit Eleven Arrows at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 16h00, while Civics will also take to the field tomorrow to confront Black Africa also at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 18h00.

Gobabis club Young African will tonight face Rundu-based Julinho Sporting at the Legare Stadium at 20h00 in the only league match scheduled for Friday, while African Stars will battle out against Okahandja United in the only league clash scheduled for Sunday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 17h00.

NPL Weekend Fixtures:

Friday, 30 November 2018

Young African vs Julinho Sporting (Legare Stadium 20h00)

Saturday, 01 December 2018

Blue Waters vs Tigers (Vineta Stadium 16h00)

Life Fighters vs Young Brazilians (Mokati Stadium 15h00)

Mighty Gunners vs Orlando Pirates (Mokati Stadium 17h00)

Unam FC vs Eleven Arrows (Sam Nujoma Stadium 16h00)

Civics vs Black Africa (Sam Nujoma Stadium 18h00)

Sunday, 02 December 2018

African Stars vs Okahandja United (Sam Nujoma Stadium 17h00)

2018-11-30 11:04:50 1 months ago