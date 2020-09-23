Jaywalking pedestrian fatally struck by car Obrien Simasiku National Khomas

OMUTHIYA - An unidentified half-naked man jaywalking on the road was on Monday evening run over by a vehicle in the Oshikoto region and died on the scene.

The incident happened at Onambeke B, between Onathinge and Onyaanya. “The deceased was bumped by a white Nissan station wagon. It is alleged he was running on the road facing oncoming traffic, only wearing a sleeping short,” said the police. A maroon trouser, shoes, grey jersey and black and white hat were also found not far from the scene. The police are thus appealing to members of the public who might be missing a relative to come forth and identify the deceased. He is believed to be between the ages of 30 to 40.

Meanwhile, in Okankolo, a middle-aged man was allegedly assaulted to death by his friend with a stick and fists, following a short argument. The suspect whose name is known but cannot be named pending his court appearance confronted the deceased Willem Shiningeni reportedly over rumours he was having an affair with his girlfriend. This led to a fight between the two. “The deceased was beaten and fell to the ground, but the suspect continued to kick and assault him with a stick, until he was stopped by the public who then notified the police. He was taken to Okankolo health centre but succumbed to injuries. The suspect is arrested and will appear in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court,” said Oshikoto crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua. A case of culpable homicide was also registered following the death of 56-year-old Elifas Angula Johannes, who died on the spot Monday after he lost control of the vehicle, he was driving and overturned. The incident happened on the Oshigambo-Ondobe road. His next of kin have been informed.

