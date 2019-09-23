  • September 23rd, 2019



Advanced search
Search ePapers
Home \ Front Page News \ Jiangxi blesses Oshana Region with N$300 000

Jiangxi blesses Oshana Region with N$300 000

Nuusita Ashipala   Front Page News   Oshana
16 hours ago
970
0

Share on social media


OSHAKATI – A delegation from Jiangxi Province in China on Friday donated N$300 000 to Oshana Region during a courtesy visit on Friday.

In addition to the visit, traditional gifts were also exchanged between Oshana Region and Jiangxi Province.
The visit was part of the memorandum of understanding signed between Oshana and Jiangxi, aimed at developing exchange programmes that promote sustainable development.

The delegation, which was led by the secretary of the Jiangxi Provincial Commission of Discipline Inspection, sought to share experiences in the fight against corruption.

Equally, Oshana and Jiangxi also sought to develop a mutual cooperation on how to fight corruption moving forward as corruption is viewed as a barrier to development and at the same time undermines the value of democracy.

The Governor of Oshana Elia Erimari in his remarks said the two have established enabling environments to implement joint projects, capacity programmes and share expertise to support the economic transformation of Oshana Region and Jiangxi Province.

As part of the sisterly cooperation, Jiangxi has provided studying opportunities to China to underprivileged children from the region.

“Let us therefore continue seizing opportunities through this sisterly cooperation to move forward together to cooperate in capacity building and cooperation in the fields of science, technologies, education and innovation,” said Irimari.

The governor is optimistic that that the two sister regions will exchange ideas aimed at building an inclusive society where people have equal opportunities.

“I believe that together we can build strong institutions that promote good governance, democracy, upholding the rule of law, the fight against corruption as well as effective accountable and inclusive service delivery to our people,” said Irimari.

Other areas the governor wishes the two sister regions to explore includes environmental and ecotourism development.
 


Nuusita Ashipala
2019-09-23 07:14:25 16 hours ago

Home \ Front Page News \ Jiangxi blesses Oshana Region with N$300 000 - New Era Live

23 Comments

  1. User
    Micheal Newtonican

    Good Day, Are you in any kind of financial loan problem, or do you need a quick loans to clear up your debit and get back to business At very low interest rate? If yes, interested customers are to kindly contact us now via Email rolandnewton1@gmail.com or WhatsApp: +1 (787) 339-2983.

  2. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    How To Get A Bigger Penis - Penis Enlargement - mutuba seed +27634299958 uk usa switzerland Penis enlargement classifieds in roodepoort, Germiston, Namibia, uk, usa, sweden, netherlands, canada,australia, iceland, ireland,oman,pakistan,Gaborone,port elizabeth, north west, Johannesburg,Mafikeng, Polokwane, sandton, East London, Nelspruit, soweto,Lesotho,Swaziland,Botswana for the mutuba seed penis enlarger has helped men all over the world to enlarge their penis.This is a seed traditionally used in Africa to increase penis size, stop early ejaculation and improve manhood, weak erection. It comes with the mutuba seed oil which you apply on your penis before you plant the seed, as the seed grows so does your penis. The seed starts to grow in 4 days and once you get the penis size you want you remove the plant from the ground and your penis will remain like that permanently.one year unconditional guarantee since 1970 we’ve stood behind our one year unconditional guarantee: Baba Messe solidifies his commitment by establishing a one-year unlimited guarantee for every service that offered to his clients - a guarantee that he always honors till today. Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  3. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    How To Get A Bigger Penis - Penis Enlargement - mutuba seed +27634299958 uk usa switzerland Penis enlargement classifieds in roodepoort, Germiston, Namibia, uk, usa, sweden, netherlands, canada,australia, iceland, ireland,oman,pakistan,Gaborone,port elizabeth, north west, Johannesburg,Mafikeng, Polokwane, sandton, East London, Nelspruit, soweto,Lesotho,Swaziland,Botswana for the mutuba seed penis enlarger has helped men all over the world to enlarge their penis.This is a seed traditionally used in Africa to increase penis size, stop early ejaculation and improve manhood, weak erection. It comes with the mutuba seed oil which you apply on your penis before you plant the seed, as the seed grows so does your penis. The seed starts to grow in 4 days and once you get the penis size you want you remove the plant from the ground and your penis will remain like that permanently.one year unconditional guarantee since 1970 we’ve stood behind our one year unconditional guarantee: Baba Messe solidifies his commitment by establishing a one-year unlimited guarantee for every service that offered to his clients - a guarantee that he always honors till today. Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  4. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    Congo Dust in Pretoria +27634299958 *Mens Clinic* Penis Enlargement Booster Namibia,uk, usa,sweden, netherlands,canada, australia ads A sex enhancing drug from the Democratic Republic of Congo has hit several highway towns , an incredible man loader bazooka super erector that can drive up to six hour's. I have been in South Africa for a long time and other countries and I have realized how much the power of Congo dust in usa roodepoort,Germiston,Namibia,uk, usa,sweden, netherlands,canada, australia,iceland,ireland, oman, pakistan, Gaborone,port elizabeth,north west,Johannesburg,Mafikeng, Polokwane, sandton,East London, Nelspruit, soweto, Lesotho, Swaziland,Botswana can prolong an erection for up to an hour if applied correctly. You just take a pinch and rub it at the tip of your organ at least 30 minute's before being intimate. You know it’s working when you start feeling some heat down there. When that happens you can have a session that lasts up to an hour before you ejaculate A sachet can be used for two or three times depending on the size of the organ.” A 57-year-old from Australia, told me to shared his experience with the product. Different women where disrespecting me in bed but he said the moment he used the substance their was a change with different women he invited. “After applying the powder on my organ, I waited for about 30 minutes before my private organ started feeling itchy. That is when I indulged in the actual act. “My organ was not only erect, it looked swollen. On that day I went for about 30 minutes without reaching a climax and my partner ended up complaining because she had reached orgasm twice and was tired. Men now using Congo dust for sex: This will definitely make her cry in bed This is a sex performance enhancing powder for male who want to kiss goodbye to Early Ejaculation, Low libido Weak Erection and failure to do more than 1 round. Stop using mutuba seed because it doesn't work. Baba Messe solidifies his commitment by establishing a one-year unlimited guarantee for every service that offered to his clients - a guarantee that he always honors till today. Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  5. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    Mutuba seed south africa and penis enlargement Stretching botswana namibia Male Enlarger in zimbabwe zambia +27634299958 Frequently asked questions - FAQ- What's Mutuba seed? It's a natural and effective way of treatment commonly used in Africa to grow the size of your Penis (length, thickness, girth stop early ejaculation, strength and make more rounds) - What do you do with the seed? You plant the seed - Where do you plant it? You plant it in the flowerpot. SIZE MATTERS Try the new MUTUBA MANHOOD ENLARGER The Mutuba seed grows as your manhood does TRY IT NOW We have agents country wide and free postal order. Baba Messe solidifies his commitment by establishing a one-year unlimited guarantee for every service that offered to his clients - a guarantee that he always honors till today. Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  6. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    strongest online love spells caster and traditional healer in usa uk germany australia (Johannesburg, South Africa) +27634299958 Are you feeling confused about your personal love life? Are you unsure were your heading and don't know how to change it? With a spiritual readings I can help guide you onto the right path, answer questions Natural Born Psychic. Specializing in Psychic Reading, Tarot Cards, and Healing. Expert in all areas and Here to Take your call. any of these questions appeal to you? Is he/she thinking of me? Are we soulmates? Will my ex lover contact me? What is my partner thinking/feeling? Why doesn’t he/she commit? & MORE! Has love got you down? Are you wondering where things are headed? Is your partner emotionally shut down? My gift is here to help your life,business,career,marriage,relationship& more. I can reunite loved ones,read your past,present & future,and help you unlock new doors to bigger and better opportunities in life. I Am A Spiritualist Who Will Not Tell You What You WANT To Hear! With my experience and dedication with helping others, I will succeed !! Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  7. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    Tarot Reading Australia Psychic Live Tarot Card Readings +27634299958 #candlemagick #witchesofinstagram #moneyspells #candles #hoodoospells #hoodoo #witchcraft #blackwitchesofinstagram #sangoma #naturalwitch #blackgirlmagick #vodou #rootworker #conjure #ashe #voodoo #spellwork #witchesofcolor #earthwitch #blackwitch #brujeria #hoodoomagick #Africanspirituality #wiccan #Africantraditionalreligion #love #spiritual #crystals #rootworkersofinstagram #rootworker #candlemagic #voodoo #spellcasters #spellwork #occult #money #brujas #hoodoo #blackmagic #psychicreading #tarot #pagan #spiritualrats #amagundwane #traditionalhealer #wiccan #demons #evilspirits #psychic #spells #spellcaster #love #energyhealing #positivevibes #bringbacklovers #lovers #castingspells #gypsy #heartbroken #love #money #life #help #crystalhealing #witchyvibes Black Magic In USA,Black Magic In Oman,Black Magic In India,Black Magic In Switzerland,Black Magic In Ireland Black Magic In Germany,Black Magic In sweden,Black Magic In London,Black Magic In russia,Love spells in uk,Love spells In Paris,Love spells In India,Love spells In Spain,Love spells In Australia,Love spells In Germany,Love spells In New York,Love spells In New York,Love spells In America,Love spells In South Africa,Black magic in Singapore,penis enlargement,congo dust,lost love spells in USA,Love spell in Canada,Albania, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, Latvia, Luxembourg, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Greece, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Denmark, Estonia, Netherlands,money spells in usa,money spells in canada,money spells in sydney,money spells in durban Baba Messe;

  8. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    +27634299958 World's No.1 Spell Caster Most Trusted Lost Love Spells USA, UK, Norway I have been in South Africa for a long time and other countries and I have realized how much the power of traditional healer in USA is needed, For your Love, Money, Spiritual Rats, Amagundane, Amagundwane, Family, Relationship, Business, Work and Financial matters. I specialize in various forms of traditional and spiritual healing solutions to assist you with any challenge you might be facing I have been casting spells for many years and I have helped many people, I might be able to help you too. I am honest, and I genuinely care for all the clients who choose me to cast a spell for them. I put in effort to ensure you obtain great results. Baba Messe solidifies his commitment by establishing a one-year unlimited guarantee for every service that offered to his clients - a guarantee that he always honors till today. Baba Messe;

  9. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    love spells in USA - sangoma Germany uk Netherlands Spiritual Healer +27634299958 I have been in South Africa for a long time and other countries and I have realized how much the power of money spells in South Africa is needed, Love Spells are my most common requests and I do offer them in four different strengths levels. As one of the most powerful spell casters that you will ever have the chance of working with, I will help you solve all your love and relationship problems, no matter how difficult or severe your situation may be. Love Spells can be cast to Return a Lost Lover, Make Someone Fall in Love with You, Call your Soul-Mate into your life, or to remove any problems or obstacles from your relationship or marriage. Please keep in mind that all my spells are 100% customized and personalized to your specific situation and will address all your love and relationship problems with one single love spell. Baba Messe solidifies his commitment by establishing a one-year unlimited guarantee for every service that offered to his clients - a guarantee that he always honors till today. Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  10. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    Root worker, evil spirits, psychic, occult, money, brujas, hoodoo, black magic, psychic reading, tarot Uk,Usa +27634299958 I have been in South Africa for a long time and other countries and I have realized how much the power of voodoo love spells in USA is needed• I'm baba messe a Traditional Healer, Santeria is an Afro-Caribbean religion based on Yoruba beliefs and traditional healing and i have got the capacity and the strength to help you achieve everything Call +27634299958 I Can cast powerful love spells in USA, love spells in UK, love spells in Canada, love spells in Australia, love spells in Germany, love spells in Singapore, love spells in south Africa, love spells in Oman, love spells in Namibia, love spells in Ireland, Love spells in India, to make your lover faithful and trustworthy, Order my Love Spells Only if you're 18 years old and above, before you order my love spells make sure you about decisions to purchase my love spells in London, if you are not sure about your situations to contact me, i will make sure to guide you in your own situations. Baba Messe solidifies his commitment by establishing a one-year unlimited guarantee for every service that offered to his clients - a guarantee that he always honors till today. Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  11. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    Black magic specialist classifieds +27634299958 astrologer in usa uk germany Only a few people know about this facts that black magic give instant results. Black Magic In USA Black Magic In Beijing, Black Magic In Oman, Black Magic In India, Black Magic In Rome, Black Magic In Greece, Black Magic In Germany, Black Magic In sweden, Black Magic In Uruguay Black Magic In London Black Magic In Egypt Black Magic In portugal, Love spells classifieds In London, Love spells In Paris classifieds, Love spells In India classifieds, Love spells In Spain classifieds, Love spells In Australia classifieds, Love spells In Germany classifieds, Love spells In New York classifieds, Love spells In Miami classifieds, Love spells In Ukraine classifieds, Love spells In America classifieds, Love spells In South Africa classifieds, Love spells In Winchester classifieds, Love spells In Spain classifieds Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  12. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    Order Love Spells Online australia usa uk netherlands south africa canada singapore sweden. Get Fast Working Love spells australia usa uk netherlands south africa canada singapore sweden. Love spells that really work. Love Spells that work australia usa uk netherlands south africa canada singapore sweden. Love spells that work fast australia usa uk netherlands south africa canada singapore sweden. Powerful love spells from Real spell caster australia usa uk netherlands south africa canada singapore sweden. Binding love spells that work fast australia usa uk netherlands south africa canada singapore sweden Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  13. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    world's spiritual traditional healer love spells caster classifieds+27634299958 black magic master usa Hoodoo is also a powerful magic and it is originated from Africa and hoodoo magic is supposed to be very strong, powerful hence helps in love cast, money casting, protection casting etc. Hoodoo spells involves various natural herbs, animal bones, body fluids like menstrual blood, urine etc. If you may have questions on Hoodoo magic then you can always email me and I will guide you. further. Contact us for Magic Spells, Money Spells, Love Spells, White Magic Spells, Black Magic Spells. Baba Messe solidifies his commitment by establishing a one-year unlimited guarantee for every service that offered to his clients - a guarantee that he always honors till today. Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  14. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    African Traditional Healer Top Lost Love Spells Caster online +27634299958 Black magic ads Norway I have been in South Africa for a long time and other countries and I have realized how much the power of medium in USA is needed, It is a known fact that black magic in usa, when it comes to dealing with personal issues, has a lot to offer. It is not only one of the strongest spiritual forces, but also a definitive solution to almost any problem. The usage of spells through black magic is the most effective way to heal any condition Lost Love Spell in uk, Divorce Spells, Marriage Spells, Binding Spells, Breakup Spells, Banish a past Lover, Fertility Spells/Pregnancy spells Other services do include: Business Spells, Money Spells. Baba Messe solidifies his commitment by establishing a one-year unlimited guarantee for every service that offered to his clients - a guarantee that he always honors till today. Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  15. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    African powerful traditional healer lost love spell sangoma whatapp/call +27634299958 baba messe I have been in South Africa for a long time and other countries and I have realized how much the power of Clairvoyant in USA is needed, Psychics, Spell casters, Voodoo spell, Witchcraft Spell in Australia. Are you tired of using Psychics & Spell casters with Little or No Results? Been Given False Promises and Unrealistic Goals for Your Lover to Return? STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING! The so called magical practitioners and astrologers CANNOT be compared to Baba messe the Master of Love Spell casters and the master of black magic expert ! Many have TRIED and FAILED over and over again in their work because they use weak methods such as: candles, cards, crystals, oils, etc. He uses ancient and sacred method along with organic ingredients that others do not possess! Which is why Baba messe's spells and black magic are potent, accurate, and are TRULY successful. Baba messe is also known as an ETHICAL spell caster, and does not accept everyone turning to her for her help and guidance. Baba messe puts all potential clients through a STRICT screening process to see if any spell work will even be compatible for someone's particular case or situation. She WILL NOT give you false promises or hopes, but only the hard, cold truth. Contact Master Love Spell caster Psychic baba messe today for a FREE consultation and FREE custom spell analysis. Baba Messe solidifies his commitment by establishing a one-year unlimited guarantee for every service that offered to his clients - a guarantee that he always honors till today. Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  16. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    Online black magic Singapore ads +27634299958 sangoma, lost love spells Indiana Texas Illinois usa I have been in South Africa for a long time and other countries and I have realized how much the power of money spells in Singapore is needed, Re-conquer your lover’s heart with the most effective love spells that work so fast cast by genuine magic love spells caster from Africa. As we all know that love is a driving force for every happy life style, therefore if your relationship is hit with certain kind of problem, casting the effective love spells perhaps might be the only ways you can get your lover get back with you without any problem. Baba Messe solidifies his commitment by establishing a one-year unlimited guarantee for every service that offered to his clients - a guarantee that he always honors till today. Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  17. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    To use sandawana oil in cape town Johannesburg you need a sangoma in south africa +27634299958 Sandawana doesn’t work for people with wrong intentions during its use. You have to email me your names, and date of birth for me to check if it’ll work for you before you buy it I would want to know on what you want to use it for. Apply when you want promotion at work. Apply when going for government tenders you will win. Apply when going to meet high rich people. Apply when going to start up a business or boosting it. Apply when going for business contracts. Send me your names, and date of birth for me to check it for you if it’ll work before you buy it and I would want to know on what you want to use it for. NB: It is the power of the oil that you command and it does what you commanded it to do. If you’re not completely satisfied, we’ll refund your money, period, no questions asked,” Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  18. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    Use sandawana oil in cape town Johannesburg you need a sangoma in south africa +27634299958 sandawana oil +27634299958 in Cape town Durban Kempton park Pretoria Bloemfontein Windhoek Are you looking for Powerful sandawana oil in roodepoort, sandawana oil in Germiston, sandawana oil in Gaborone, sandawana oil in port elizabeth, sandawana oil in north west, sandawana oil in Johannesburg, sandawana oil in Mafikeng, sandawana oil in Polokwane, sandawana oil in sandton, sandawana oil in East London, sandawana oil in Nelspruit, sandawana oil in soweto, sandawana oil in Lesotho, sandawana oil in Swaziland, sandawana oil in Botswana, sandawana oil in Namibia, sandawana oil in Mozambique for your business-metro police-money spell and politician getting successful in life use. Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  19. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    Top Money Spells usa uk Amagundwane Spiritual Rats Sangoma Spiritual traditional Healer +27634299958 I have been in South Africa for a long time and other countries and I have realized how much the power of money spells in USA is needed, I charge R.5000 or $500 as an upfront fee All my results happens with in 24 hours, Am called Traditional healer/ spiritual healer/ Sangoma baba Messe and i specialize mainly in amagundwane/spiritual rats together with my great fathers and i perform the ritual which is a mixture of magic and muthi.“A person must state how much he wants. You can state R.500,000 to R.10 millions – the rats will deliver it for you wherever you are! No one sees them because it’s magic,” I Baba Messe from Gauteng i can assure you that this is the only legit way rats can make you rich. “The person who requests the money is allowed to spend it on anything he or she wants for the rest of their life. But he or she can go back again and request for another ritual its fine. If you're not completely satisfied, we'll refund your money, period, no questions asked,” My Potential money Spells in roodepoort, Germiston,Namibia,uk, usa,sweden, netherlands,canada, australia,iceland,ireland, oman, pakistan, Gaborone,port elizabeth,north west,Johannesburg,Mafikeng, Polokwane, sandton, East London, Nelspruit, soweto, Lesotho, Swaziland,Botswana Can Help You Attract Cash & Strike it Rich. Get the Wealth You Deserve! If you're not completely satisfied we'll refund your money, period, no questions asked,” Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  20. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    Amagundwane (@ spiritual rats) Call/ Text/ WhatsApp +27634299958 Magic trusted money spells south Africa Namibia Botswana Kenya Cape Town I have been in South Africa for a long time and other countries and I have realized how much the power of money spells in USA is needed, Spiritual R A T S are my ancestors and I use the SPIRITUAL R A T S to get money to my people, I am a water Inyanga, so I went through water. A powerful sangoma with spiritual traditional powerful herbals combined with amagundwaane which deliver the money to you in 1 day or less than 6 hours and the money is valid plus you even put it in the bank. My money lucky spell in New York , Germiston,Namibia,uk, usa,sweden, netherlands,canada, australia,iceland,ireland, oman, pakistan, Gaborone,port elizabeth,north west,Johannesburg,Mafikeng, Polokwane, sandton, East London, Nelspruit, soweto, Lesotho, Swaziland,Botswana has got no side effects and it's guaranteed, upfront fee is R5000 then you state any amount of money you want the SPIRITUAL R A T S to deliver to you. Make an appointment him today on a WhatsApp or call 0634299958 Baba Messe solidifies his commitment by establishing a one-year unlimited guarantee for every service that offered to his clients - a guarantee that he always honors till today. spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  21. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    Psychic Medium Readings with Money Spells Best Doubling | Black Magic +27634299958 usa England Namibia I have been in South Africa for a long time and other countries and I have realized how much the power of love spells in USA is needed. In our psychic reading, Baba messe uses extra sensory perception (ESP) to read your individual soul energy – the very energy that shapes and creates your life. Using ESP, baba messe is able to see, hear and feel details about your past, present and future, and share all of his insights with you. Our psychic readings, medium and Clairvoyant offer more aura and energy; this reading focuses on present and future situations. Baba Messe solidifies his commitment by establishing a one-year unlimited guarantee for every service that offered to his clients - a guarantee that he always honors till today. Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  22. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    Spiritual healer in Florida usa +27634299958 I have been in South Africa for a long time and other countries and I have realized how much the power of spiritual healing in USA is needed, do you have your heart set on someone who has not returned your feelings yet? This spell will encourage and stimulate feelings of true love in them for you. It will let them see you clearly, without any biases of the physical world, to clearly view you as the wonderful and caring person you truly are. They will see how you can only complete their life and bring them happiness. This does not unnaturally force feelings of love upon another like other spells. When your love is able to see how much you love and care for them, with an unbiased view, their feelings of love will start to blossom like a warm spring day. Baba Messe solidifies his commitment by establishing a one-year unlimited guarantee for every service that offered to his clients - a guarantee that he always honors till today. Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

  23. User
    Baba Messe spiritual rats

    Lost love spells caster Baba Messe +27634299958 sydney uk USA Canada Netherlands London I have been in South Africa for a long time and other countries and I have realized how much the power of money spells in USA, love spells in Australia is needed, If there a special person whom you love like no other? Are you positive this “true” love is a once in a lifetime occurrence? And it will never happen again–never? In life, a person is truly blessed to come across a soul mate, someone we can relate to, spend endless hours with – talking, laughing, loving… Unfortunately, sometimes dissension surfaces and a crack occurs, causing an unpleasant parting of the ways. Soon, we plummet into a bottomless pit causing loneliness, regret, misery. What was previously joy and happiness are now replaced with indescribable sadness and unhappiness that seemingly will last forever. Baba Messe solidifies his commitment by establishing a one-year unlimited guarantee for every service that offered to his clients - a guarantee that he always honors till today. Baba Messe; spiritualratsandmoneyspell@gmail.com

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo