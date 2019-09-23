Jiangxi blesses Oshana Region with N$300 000

OSHAKATI – A delegation from Jiangxi Province in China on Friday donated N$300 000 to Oshana Region during a courtesy visit on Friday.

In addition to the visit, traditional gifts were also exchanged between Oshana Region and Jiangxi Province.

The visit was part of the memorandum of understanding signed between Oshana and Jiangxi, aimed at developing exchange programmes that promote sustainable development.

The delegation, which was led by the secretary of the Jiangxi Provincial Commission of Discipline Inspection, sought to share experiences in the fight against corruption.

Equally, Oshana and Jiangxi also sought to develop a mutual cooperation on how to fight corruption moving forward as corruption is viewed as a barrier to development and at the same time undermines the value of democracy.

The Governor of Oshana Elia Erimari in his remarks said the two have established enabling environments to implement joint projects, capacity programmes and share expertise to support the economic transformation of Oshana Region and Jiangxi Province.

As part of the sisterly cooperation, Jiangxi has provided studying opportunities to China to underprivileged children from the region.

“Let us therefore continue seizing opportunities through this sisterly cooperation to move forward together to cooperate in capacity building and cooperation in the fields of science, technologies, education and innovation,” said Irimari.

The governor is optimistic that that the two sister regions will exchange ideas aimed at building an inclusive society where people have equal opportunities.

“I believe that together we can build strong institutions that promote good governance, democracy, upholding the rule of law, the fight against corruption as well as effective accountable and inclusive service delivery to our people,” said Irimari.

Other areas the governor wishes the two sister regions to explore includes environmental and ecotourism development.



