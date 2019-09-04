John Cloete roots for youth empowerment through Doctatainment

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Behind the brand Doctatainment is John Cloete, who is striving to empower Namibian youth. His brand is made up of three members, namely, Ernest van Zyl, Marshall Mouton and him.

Doctatainment was born out of the trio’s love for music and entertainment as a whole and being able to give quality events and unforgettable experiences to event-goers.

Doctatainment has become popular since 2011 when it was started and Cloete and his team have been all about uplifting communities, inspiring and motivating the youth.

“We’re not just an entertainment company but we are contributors to youth culture. We grew up in Khomasdal, in an area called Spokies Dorp and we did a couple of projects for the youth and are still busy with youth empowerment,” Cloete said to Youth Corner.

Doctatainment recently hosted ‘Lemon and Lime’ which is not just an event but also offers brand exposure to youth start-ups.

Namibia’s entertainment industry is not quite big enough to expose all young talents and to fill this gap, Cloete explained, through ‘Lemon and Lime’ they gave a platform to the youth to showcase their talent on stage either as performing artists or DJs to market, promote and sell their products.

“This was motivated by the lack of platforms that so many talented youths don’t have in terms of brand exposure and most importantly, because of our passion for entertainment. It simply means giving opportunities to the youth through platforms such as ‘Lemon and Lime’ where they can showcase their talent, do brand exposure and share their dreams with the world,” he further explained.

Doctatainment has hosted a couple of events, from the ‘Sneakers and Hip-Hop Fest’, the ‘Windhoek, Spring Fiesta’, ‘Friday after Work’ (FAW), the ‘Matinee’, ‘House vs Hip-Hop’, the ‘Park-Off’ (car show) and numerous Deep House Sundays.

Doctatainment won an award for the best musical event at the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs). Their other focus is on youth employment and so far they have employed around 100 to 150 young people on a project basis, he says.

Cloete said that his vision in life is to motivate, inspire and leave a legacy, adding that he also gives the youth more opportunities to express themselves creatively and including them in the decision-making processes of the key institution.

“I would like to encourage the youth to keep feeding their minds with positivity and never stop learning because life teaches you lessons everyday so always be prepared,” he encouraged the youth before concluding with the quote: “Luck isn’t some mystical energy that dances around the universe randomly bestowing you with satisfaction and joy, you create your own luck.”

