Judgement in NPL/NFA saga to be delivered today Otniel Hembapu Sports Khomas

WINDHOEK – Judge Eileen Rakow will today deliver the judgement in the protracted catfight between the Namibia Premier League (NPL) and the Fifa-appointed Normalisation Committee (NC) for the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

Today’s judgement, which is expected to be delivered at 15h00 in the Windhoek High Court, will be crucial in determining the way forward for the NPL, which filed an urgent application with the court seeking to halt the NFA’s Extraordinary Congress planned for this weekend and to also have their suspension lifted by the NC.

The matter was heard yesterday in the Windhoek High Court and after having heard heads of argument from advocate Gerson Narib who represented the applicant NPL, and Tinashe Chibwana, counsel for the defendants the NFA/NC, and also having satisfied herself with all relevant documents filed and oral addresses from both groups of legal representatives, judge Rakow reserved her judgement for today at 15h00.

2019-11-08 10:50:49 | 1 hours ago