Just a few more steps towards AFCON 2019 - Mannetti

WINDHOEK – Brave Warriors 1-0 win over Mozambique on Tuesday night gives Namibians much-needed hope of making it to next year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, despite being faced with a daunting task next month when Namibia takes on Guinea Bissau at home in a potential decider.

After guiding his side to an unprecedented second win over Mozambique in four days and take their Group K tally to a joint seven points atop with Guinea Bissau, coach Ricardo Mannetti reckons the AFCON is insight after Tuesday’s victory.

“The fans came here with hope and they left the stadium with so much hope after this victory. We have not qualified yet but we started the weekend at the bottom of the group and now we are second and three points away from our ten point’s target. AFCON 2019 is just over the hill and we can smell it,” says Mannetti.

Mannetti adds that although qualification will not be guaranteed if they win their final home game against Group leader Guinea Bissau, he is hoping and planning for a victory and possible qualification on that day.

“We will be at home and after the Tuesday night feeling of awesomeness and appreciation, just imagine if we win that day and qualify at home depending on the Zambia vs Mozambique match outcome. It will be incredible,” explains Mannetti.

Mannetti calls out his critics to smell the coffee and embrace the project of AFCON 2019, as he is still not given up on it despite the adversaries he faces.

“Namibia is now a force to reckon with on the continent. We won Cosafa in 2015 and then the Plate in 2016, qualified for the CHAN finals in 2018, and went all the way to the quarterfinals without a league in session and now we are a win away from making it to AFCON 2019 without a league. We have proven ourselves and the players have given their all. Even some players that were on the sidelines have joined the project and are making significant contributions. These players makes me a good coach and I’m proud to say I have a team with depth”.

Namibia host Guinea Bissau next month before facing Zambia in March next year. The group winner and the runner-up will qualify for the 32nd edition of the Total African Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon from 15 June to 13 July 2019.

