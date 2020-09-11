K-Legend releases Trust Nobody Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

Kwaito star Victor Manvwali Kamwi, popularly known as K-Legend, has decided the pandemic will not slow down his progress in releasing his new 18-track album ‘Trust Nobody’.

Legend told Entertainment Now! that due to the experiences we go through in life, the album expresses more on what he has gone through in the past.

“I will call it a storytelling album; trust nobody, your own shadow can disappear at night and reappear in the light; some might say fear is stronger than love,’’ he explained.

A lot of local artists have taken a back seat from releasing albums since the start of the pandemic but for the legend in the making – as some call him – he feels that singing is his passion.

“I love doing music; it’s in me. I love keeping my fans entertained and pushing myself to be the greatest artist alive. I wanna show other artists that we can make it by making a different alternative on how to market and promote our albums on social media by taking a stand against the pandemic,’’ he emphasised.

The 18-track album is a mixture of afro-pop kwaito and house music and has a unique African sound. Production credits go to Maj beats, Skindo, Nicky boy, Dj El-Nino and Ma-jay, with features from Exit, Male Junior, Mr Chilly, Mr P, Trecfo –just to mention a few.

At the same time, K-Legend is already busy with a new project, lamenting fans to be on the lookout for more exciting things to come. Since the lockdown commenced, he has kept himself busy in the studio.

“ Like I said earlier, I’m a legend in the making, and I will help where I can through music, while at the same time productively helping the nation to grow, touching the four corners of Namibia and taking the music across the border,’’ he ended.

- slunyangwe@nepc.com.na





2020-09-11 14:14:45 | 16 hours ago