‘Kahirona’ to prove worth in local derby … bragging rights at stake in pick of the weekend’s NPL action

WINDHOEK – With four points separating the two team going into the clash of the titans at the Mokati stadium in Otjiwarongo tonight at 19h00, hosts Life Fighters, aka ‘Kahirona’, will be out to halt Mighty Gunners’ fairy-tale run.

The two cross-town rivals lock horns in the pick of the weekend’s MTC Premiership matches when round eight and nine continue with several matches slated for this weekend.

On current form, the men in camouflaged uniform should be firm favourites to continue their impressive form since the start of the current campaign but the purple and white strip outfit has been equally in great form of late – which makes it an exciting mouth-watering encounter.

Gunners are perched in joint first on the MTC Premiership log table on 16 points alongside joint leader Black Africa while much improved ‘Kahirona’ tails in 3rd position – four points adrift the summit.

MTC Premiership new boys Okahandja United are away to Tura Magic at the Sam Nujoma stadium in Windhoek under floodlights tonight starting at 20h00.

In other action, early pacesetters Black Africa entertain league rookies Young Brazilians in the first of a double header at the Sam Nujoma stadium on Sunday at 15h00 to be followed by the much anticipated encounter between Orlando Pirates and Eleven Arrows at 17h00.

2019-01-11 10:35:30 2 days ago