Kamuyoyo elected as head of Kavango East football… NC hard at work Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

×

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK – Raphael Kamuyoyo was recently elected as new head of Kavango East football during elections that were overseen by the Fifa-appointed Normalisation Committee (NC) for the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

Kamuyoyo, who was elected as chairperson, will be deputised by Patrick Mukoya. Meanwhile, Peter Dikuwa, Martin Tuneya, Regina Ngalangi, Desdelia Hamunyera and Frans Shoombe all form part of the region’s new executive committee.

The elections were part of the NC’s ongoing efforts to get all members of the NFA on par with the provisions and requirements of the association’s constitution ahead of next year’s elective congress.

When the NC took over the NFA at the start of this year, only 12 out of its 20 members were in good standing and in compliance with all the legal requirements of the association. The NC has since been hard at working conducting regional elections in a bid to bring all regions in good standing with the NFA.

The NFA has 20 members, namely the Namibia Premier League (NPL), 14 football regions, Women Football, the Referees Association, North East First Division, North West First Division and Southern Stream First Division.

The NC has also conducted elections of the following affiliates:

Omusati: Nelson Haufiku (chairperson), Andreas Nekwaya (vice-chiarperson), Gabriel Junias, Alexander Itumba, Christine Nadila, Lasarus Katoma (members).

Oshana: Phillip Dala (chairperson), Andreas Amesho (vice-chairperson), Gabriel Linus, Petrus Stephanus, Vilho Kalimba, Maria Kalipi, Iyaloo Dawid (members). Erongo: Hendrik Dawids (chairperson), Petrus Shangeti Victor (vice-chairperson), Jacob Nyemwatya, Martin Gawaseb, Wyclif Martins, Salmon Nakale (members).

Kunene: Marshall Gomeb (chairperson), Ruben Bolla Nangombe (vice-chairperson), Moreen Oroses, Nico Somaeb, Piet Uirab, Theresia Basson, Helena Kamuhake (members).

Hardap: Michael Situde (chairperson), Ringo Joseph (vice-chairperson), Englin Jossob, Frederick Boois, Pius Hummel, Niklaas Fredericks (members). Women Football: Monica Shapua (chairperson), Rosemary Kheibes (vice-chairperson), Inge-Lize Cloete, Frederick Sitali, Dudley Gaeb, Natasha Anna Cloete, Immanuel Hamutenya (members). Referees Association: Erastus Shilunga (chairperson), Alfeus Shipanga (vice-chairperson), Helmut Andreas, Abraham Goliath, David Shaanika, Christof Dausab, John Chika (members).

Khomas: Peter Ndjulu (chairperson) Dawid Morgan (vice-chairperson), Abed Kantewa, Helga Kapuire, Presley van Neel, Malakia Sheyanena and Christoph Sheetekela (members).

//Kharas: Nettie Cloete (chairperson) Andries Wimmerth (vice-chairperson), Gabriel Sheehama, Franklin Rhode, Suzelle Cloete, Nelago Stephanus, Renald de Klerk and Emrico Blaauw (members).

2019-11-29 10:01:05 | 14 hours ago