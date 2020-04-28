Kandjii out on bail of N$3 000

Katutura Central constituency councillor Ambrosius Kandjii, who on Friday was arrested for assualt, pointing of a firearm, malicious damage to property and assualt by threat, was yesterday granted bail of N$3 000.

The case is postponed to 16 June for further investigation.

Kandjii appeared in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court before magistrate Atutala Shikalepo. Kandjii spent the weekend at the police cells at Seeis after four complaints were registered against him.

He is charged with assualting a 31-year-old female on Friday at his residence.

The community leader is also facing a charge of pointing a firearm. Namibian Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi said the Swapo councillor was arrested after a woman opened a criminal case against him, claiming he punched her in the face and pointed a firearm at her.

According to a Nampa report, she went to his house to be registered for the emergency income grant (EIG) after her first application was rejected for being a taxpayer but she is no longer employed.

The income grant is a once-off N$750 provision by government, offered to people who lost income or suffer hardship due to the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shikwambi said the councillor faces criminal charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm at someone, adding: “And it is a matter of gender-based violence, which is strongly not condoned in Namibia, especially from a community and political leader.”

Kandjii faces additional charges of malicious damage to property and assault by threat against a 26-year-old male during the evening of 19 April 2020.

Kandjii is a Swapo Member of Parliament in the National Council who previously had run-ins with the law.

Police investigations continue.

