Katjiteo, Hambira join TS Sporting  in SA

WINDHOEK – Brave Warriors bourgeoning stalwart defender Charles Hambira and fellow national team star Wesley ‘Ballack’ Katjiteo both secured contracts with South African National First Division (NFD) football club TS Sporting.

The two Namibians feature prominently on the list of the club’s new signings, which also features former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs veteran defender Sibusiso Khumalo and Zimbabwe’s Honest Moyo among others.

The duration of Hambira and Katjiteo’s contracts could not be established at the time of going to print, but the club’s general manager Vusi Ntimane indicated to Goal.com that the club has long term plans with the players and one such plan is gain promotion to that country’s premier football league or at least finish witin the top-three in the NFD this season.

“We have also signed Kamohelo Sithole [on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns], Thobela Sikhakhane [on loan from Orlando Pirates], Sibusiso Khumalo, Charles Hambira [from Tura Magic in Namibia], Wesley Katijeo [Black Africa in Namibia], Mpho Maruping, Ranga Chivaviro, Petros Ngebo and Vukile Mgqibisa. Those are the players we have signed and we registered them with the PSL,” Ntimane told Goal.com.

Hambira, who have come of age and continues to grow in leaps and bounds, was a pivotal member of Namibia’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and a seasoned campaigner for local club Tura Magic, while Katjiteo surprised all and sundry with star-studded performance at this year’s Cosafa Cup for the national and also inspired Namibian champions Black Africa to an umpteenth league title triumph last season – he was however not part of Namibia’s Afcon squad.

2019-09-04 07:56:58 17 hours ago