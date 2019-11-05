Katutura Expo 2019, a great networking platform Staff Reporter Farmers Forum Khomas

Collins Limbo



WINDHOEK - The 9th edition of the Katutura Annual Expo officially ended on Sunday. The event presented a remarkable and memorable agricultural networking platform for farmers and other businesses.

This year’s event focused mainly on trying to uplift the social, economic situation in order to uplift small-medium enterprises and farmers to become economically independent.

The main sponsors were First National Bank, Standard Bank, Letshego, Prosperity, City of Windhoek, Ministry of Works and Transport and City Police just to mention a few. Mr Albert Tjihero is one of the most well known farmers in Otjozondjupa region who annually attends the Katutura expo. As usual, this year he brought along his livestock for marketing. Cattle breeds range from Simmental and Brahman bulls and cows.

His son Kevin Tjihero said when they come at these types of events, they come with the intention of advertise and showcase their livestock.

“We brought six bulls which are registered as studs. In terms of the cost, the minimum price for a single stud can go up to N$40 000. This price applies at the auction, depending on the number of buyers, this price may go higher. In terms of the quality, we buy good quality bulls and good quality cows from the best breeders, you keep the best breeds and sell the weaker ones. We started buying our first cows and bulls from Dirk Mudge back in 1990,’’ he stated,

Most of the time, their cattle are not affected by diseases, because they have put prevention measures in place to keep them healthy, one of these measures is to make use of injections.

Kevin also added that they focus more on employing the youth to look after the cattle. Also on a large scale, they supply fresh meat to Meatco and butcheries around the country.

The expo provided a platform to foster a good network for their business to grow. He said ‘’ In terms of networking, we received quite a number of people who came to seek information from us, mainly farmers which we can do business with in the near future,’’ said Kevin

2019-11-05 08:33:32 | 2 hours ago