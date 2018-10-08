Katutura now streaming

WINDHOEK – The Namibian feature film, Katutura, is now available to stream and purchase on major streaming platforms such as Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.

Director Florian Schott announced this saying after its release in cinemas in 2015, the film sold out at different screenings around the country, different festivals around the world, and it also received seven awards at the Namibia Films and Theatre Awards hosted at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) last year. He adds that they also released the DVD last year. The film also got an opportunity to premier in Frankfurt in Germany last year.

To make it more exciting, the film is finally available to stream around the world. “For everyone that is not connected to high speed internet, there is still the option to buy the DVD directly at all Street House stores around the country , or order it through the Facebook page of Katutura (facebook.com/katuturathemovie),” says Schott.

Katutura follows a group of characters experiencing the gravity of living in a township. Ex-convict Dangi (Chops Tshoopara) has to deal with living a law-abiding life, an extramarital son and an old flame (Odile Müller) who his wife (Tjuna Kauapirura) doesn’t know about. Gangster Shivago (Obed Emvula) explores a new market to sell his drugs, and Kondja (Gift Uzera), a teenager in a wheelchair who helps street kids, falls in love for the first time. Their paths intertwine and their lives collide in both hopeful and brutal ways. The movie was produced by Obed Emvula through his company Tulinane Entertainment. Obed Emvula and Florian Schott are currently developing their next feature film.

