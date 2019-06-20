Kautondokwa back in WBO top-15 world ratings

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s middleweight boxer Walter “Executioner” Kautondokwa has every reason to smile as he worked his way back into the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) top-15 world ratings, as the he now ranks at No.10 on the latest WBO ratings.

Kautondokwa made a welcome return to the ring after his world title loss against America’s Demetrius Andrade, when he destroyed Tanzanian opponent Simeon Tcheta in the second round.

“After the Andrade loss, Kautondokwa needed to make a big statement with his comeback fight and he delivered superbly. The Andrade fight is behind us now. All that matters is that he is back and ready to show the world what he is really made of. Our first priority is to fight anybody in the WBO top 15,” said his promoter Nestor Tobias.

“I am yet to show the world the best of me and I want to fight a big name in the top 15 to make that statement. I do not want people to judge me on the Andrade fight for various reasons. I feel great and prepared for the next big challenge so whoever faces me next must be very scared,” cautioned Kautondokwa.

