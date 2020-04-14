Kavango West identifies corona isolation centre Staff Reporter National Kavango West

Elizabeth Hiyolwa

With the global coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill, regional leaders from all 14 regions are proactively engaging stakeholders on possible strategies to halt and contain the further spread of the virus across the country.

In Kavango West, the Namibia Industrial Development Agency (NIDA) has offered the use of its warehouse at Katwitwi to the ministry of health for quarantine and isolation purposes in the event of confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in the region.

Kavango East and West health director, Timeya Ngwira gave assurance that the region has arranged to proactively prepare for any cases of coronavirus.

“Kavango West has joined the national battle to prepare for Covid-19 and we are ready to isolate any suspected patients,” stated Ngwira.

She said the region has not reported any case of coronavirus thus far, while encouraging members of the community to adhere to the safety precautions outlined.

“Ensure social distance, wash your hands constantly, don’t touch your face and if gloves and masks are not used correctly, they can infect you,” she advised.

The facilities are electrified, have running water linked to NIDA’s boreholes, but will also require petitioning which the officials from the ministry of works has started working on.

The makeshift health facilities have capacity for about 50 beds. Health staff members and the police to assist during the isolation or quarantine period will be accommodated in different units, to ensure they do not contract the deadly virus.

Equally, the Kavango West Awards assigned 10 volunteers who will assist with maintaining hygiene at the park and other tasks required, while in the meantime they will receive basic training from the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The law enforcement agencies are seeing to it that, the state of emergency regulations are fully enforced and this include seeing to it that the provision of the closed border between Angola and Namibia are adhered to.

Other efforts made by the region include the inspection of Maporeza No. 2 and Karanawa by the Division of Water Supply and Sanitation Coordination to assess the needs and to see what is required to install water tanks in the two suburbs to ensure water is available to all members including those with unsettled water bills.

Meanwhile, Nkurenkuru Town Council has implemented the directive to reconnect water supply for those who were in arrears. All other business centres including the open markets and street vendors have long stopped operating.

At the constituency level, the regional council has taken initiative to have meetings, which include Mpungu, Ncamagoro and Mankumpi to set up plans on how to respond in case of the outbreak.



Efforts made by these committees include the establishment of different sub-committees namely, logistics, public health, communication, and law enforcement to ensure the decentralisation of the different assignments.

Caption (Centre): Advance planning…In Kavango West, NIDA has offered the use of its warehouse at Katwitwi for quarantine.

