Kavango West identifies isolation centre

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill, regional leaders from all 14 regions are proactively engaging stakeholders on possible strategies to halt and contain the further spread of the virus across the country.

In the Kavango West region, the Namibia Industrial Development Agency (NIDA) has offered the use of their warehouse at Katwitwi to the ministry of health for quarantine and isolation purposes in a case of confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in the region.

Health director Timeya Ngwira for the two Kavango regions gave the assurance that the region has made arrangements to proactively prepare for the outbreaks of Covid-19. “Kavango West has joined the national battle to prepare for Covid-19 and we are ready to isolate any suspected patients,” she said. Ngwira further assured that the region has not reported any case thus far while encouraging members of the community to adhere to the safety precautions outlined. “Ensure social distance, wash your hands constantly, don’t touch your face and if gloves and masks are not used correctly, they can infect you.”

The facilities are electrified and have running water linked to NIDA’s boreholes, but they will also require petitioning, which the officials from the ministry of works have started working on. The facilities will be able to accommodate about 50 beds for quarantine and isolation. The health staff members and police officers to assist during isolation or quarantine period will be accommodated at different units.

Equally, the Kavango West Awards (KAMA) availed 10 volunteers to assist with maintaining hygiene at the park and other tasks required, while in the meantime they will receive training from the ministry of health. The law enforcement agencies are seeing to it that regulations of the state of emergency are enforced, including seeing to it that the provision of the closed border between Angola and Namibia is adhered to.

Government this week also announced that the lockdown will be extended countrywide until 4 May.



2020-04-16 10:14:15 | 13 hours ago