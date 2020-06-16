Kavango youth capacitated with free computer training John Muyamba National Khomas

Kavango East governor Bonifatius Wakudumo has praised the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) for providing free basic computer training to Rundu residents.

“ICT is a vital tool in achieving our main national priorities of economic growth and development towards poverty eradication and the shared prosperity for all. By offering this training, you are aligning yourself with the country’s national plans, the NDP5 and the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP) goals,” Wakudumo said during the launch of the free ICT training on Sunday in Rundu.

Wakudumo noted training is imperative, as it is going to contribute towards the goal of leveraging ICT to unlock economic opportunities for an inclusive society.

The governor further encouraged participants to capitalise on the free opportunity availed to them by the information ministry. “I am informed that the training will be free of charge, which in itself is very commendable hence you will be addressing the accessibility and affordability of information communication technology issue to the majority of our people,” stated the Kavango East governor.

“I have realised that you are now walking the talk of your mandate which is -laying the foundation for the accelerated use and development of ICT in Namibia.”

The training forms part of the strategic plan of MICT, which is geared at aiding Namibia to become ICT literate, all Namibians to be able to use computers by 2030. “Technology is fast becoming an important aspect of our daily need, the free basic computer literacy training is aimed at empowering the youth in the region with basic computer knowledge which plays an important role in the socio-economic growth of our country,” said the regional head of MICT, Menette Hiyavali.

“This programme is not only here in the region but at all MICT regional offices across the country, though not concurrently.”

Since last Thursday, 18 adults are being trained as the first group and will be trained for the next three months.

Another group will follow immediately as the programme intends to train about 1000 beneficiaries by 2022.

