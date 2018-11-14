Kayec appreciates FirstRand Namibia help

WINDHOEK – It was possible to start new programmes because of the financial assistance from the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, says Isanee Ketjivadje, Kayec Youth Programme coordinator.

“We held a teenage pregnancy awareness day and invited 30 Grade 11 learners from Rundu Secondary school to join the 73 Kayec children, while a social worker from the ministry of gender gave a presentation on teenage pregnancy, early child marriage and baby dumping. There was an open discussion and the learners got a chance to ask questions,” says Ketjivandje. One of Kayec’s participants, Laura Nangolo, said: “I have been a Kayec participant since 2015, I have gained benefits via the support. As a participant I have also benefited academically through all the activities I have been involved in. I would like to appreciate the FirstRand Namibia Foundation’s aid and sponsorship to Kayec on behalf of all Kayec participants. It would also be a great pleasure if other sponsors would consider being of aid to us. I hope and trust that the FirstRand Foundation will continue to be the anchor of Kayec’s root, so that it can go further.”

The FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust last Wednesday renewed its support of the Katutura Youth Enterprise Centre (Kayec) Rundu Youth Centre with a pledge of N$ 252,813. “This partnership has been ongoing since 2015 and we remain committed to improving the lives of communities and the quality of the environments we operate in,” says Revonia Kahivere, FirstRand Namibia Foundation CSI manager. Over the past year, 162 young Namibians have been assisted with various programmes, ranging from educational support in mathematics and English, to psychosocial support which includes life skills, and harassment and discrimination counselling. Together with the Namibia Cycling Federation, the children and especially the girls, have been taught how to ride a bicycle and this programme has proven to be highly popular.

An entrepreneur skills training workshop was also held with the aim of teaching the participants how to start a sustainable business. “During the workshop participants did a feasibility study and became familiar with marketing, bookkeeping, cashbook and sales journal, while also being able to visit two irrigation farms,” said Ketjivadje.

