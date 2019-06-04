Keeping children away from school prosecutable

ONGWEDIVA - The Director of Education in Oshana Region Hileni Amukana said parents who send their children to unregistered schools could face the prospect prosecution.

Amukana said sending a child to an unregistered school is the same as keeping a child at home and thereby infringing on their right to education as enclosed in the Namibian Constitution.

“This is the same as keeping your child at home, there is no difference,” Amukana said while shedding light on the situation of the Bin Six Vocational Training School whose operations ceased on Sunday as it was not properly registered.

The school was operating illegally as it was not registered with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture.

Amukana said she has a huge responsibility to uphold the constitution, equally so to ensure the Namibian child receives the best education.

She was advising parents to refrain from sending parents to unregistered institutions.

The education director advised parents never to compromise their children’s future.

In an earlier interview, Amukana said the region produces a list of schools that are registered with the ministry and parents are advised to acquaint themselves with the list before registering their children.

In addition, Amukana said the parents are welcome to enquire with the directorate before jeopardising their children’s education.

Equally, the Deputy Director of Education in Oshana Region Gerhard Ndafenongo said information of accredited schools in the region is also given through the media such as the radio; hence, there should be no excuse.

He also advised parents to make time for their children and visit the schools particularly where they drop their children.

Ndafenongo said it is not enough to drop their children at schools, saying that a child can only excel if their parents are equally involved.



2019-06-04 08:31:04 4 hours ago