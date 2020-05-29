Keetmans negotiates low-cost housing for residents Staff Reporter National Karas

Steven Klukowski

The Keetmanshoop municipality has entered into several agreements with property developers as a means to address the increasing need for decent housing for its less fortunate residents.

Municipal spokesperson Dawn Kruger recently informed New Era that the statutory body took resolutions in this regard during its most recent council meeting.

“With the recent housing developments in the vicinity of the Single Quarters and the increased requirement for decent housing, it has become evident that the present state of the single quarters poses a health and safety risk to the occupants as well as for surrounding.

She added there are currently 16 families living in these units with extensive squatter arrangements behind it. “It was based on this that the Keetmanshoop municipality took the decision to offer the occupants of these single quarter units, of whom most are current or former municipal employees plots for sale in Extension 1 of the Tseiblaagte suburb at a discounted rate of N$30 per square metre in order to make way for redevelopment of the area,” said Kruger. According to the spokesperson, council has been consequently approached by D&K Builders with a self-financed, low-cost housing proposal that may facilitate the speedy development of housing for the occupants of the single quarters. “Council then resolved to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with D&K Builders for the construction and sale of at least 16 low-cost housing units for the designated Single Quarters occupants,” said Kruger.

She also said these occupants are, however, under no obligation to make use of this offer and may opt to build their own houses.

The local authority has also received a proposal from Duma Tau Property Developers who wants to transform housing units in Tseiblaagte Extension 4 from their current shack status to that of standardised and approved dwellings, inclusive of sanitary installations. She then explained that the property developer intends to construct these services on the approximate 240 serviced plots at N$25 000 per unit whereby they will advance such loans to applicants.

“In addition, Duma Tau is offering to advance a loan equivalent to the amount owed on rates and taxes to the applicants and pay the amount in full over to the Keetmanshoop Municipality,” she further elaborated.

According to Kruger, the only condition is that council offers these plots (costing approximately N$15 000) for free to enhance the transfer process accordingly.

“The Keetmanshoop Municipal Council has furthermore approved the ‘instalment finance’ for low-cost housing proposal as presented by Duma Tau Property Developers and in addition resolved to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with them accordingly.”

