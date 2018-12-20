Keetmanshoop donates 100 pre-paid meters to pensioners

Staff Reporter

KEETMANSHOOP- The Keetmanshoop Municipality donated 100 pre-paid electricity meters to the town’s elderly residents which will enable those that want to migrate from conventional to pre-paid to do so with ease without having to fork out a cent for the pre-paid metres.



Keetmanshoop municipal spokesperson Dawn Kruger said the municipality through its electricity unit, the Keetmanshoop Electricity Business Unit (Kebu) has donated the 100 pre-paid electricity metres to pensioners with conventional meters who intend migrating to pre-paid, saying due to an influx of applications, council resolved to approve the donation, but she was quick to note that only those with a good payment record will be considered.



“Since more applications have been received, council resolved to approve the donation of an additional 100 pre-paid meters to the total value of N$80 960 to pensioners in good standing with both their water and electricity accounts,” she said.

Kruger urged pensioners who wish to migrate to prepaid system to visit Kebu offices to have a chance of getting a free prepaid meter.



She further said the town is busy upgrading the street lights at all main entrance roads to the town, and at Krönlein and Tseiblaagte, adding that mast lighting will be placed at identified areas in Tseiblaagte, in addition to the replacing of faulty street and mast lights in all residential areas.



“This is to improve lighting in town for beautification and security purposes. The project is planned to be completed by June 2019 at an estimated cost of about N$3.7 million,” she indicated. Kruger furthermore highlighted the municipality’s achievements in housing and service provision to its residents, saying the town was ranked fourth in the country as far as land servicing is concerned, adding that the town is ready to step it up further and do more come 2019.



She said the construction of mass houses in Krönlein to cost over N$22 million is expected to be completed by next February, and that while some residents will be homeowners after the project, other residents have also benefited as 191 people were employed during construction.

2018-12-20 10:04:34 13 days ago