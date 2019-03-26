Keetmanshoop teacher to plead on abduction 

Steven Klukowski

KEETAMNSHOOP - The case of Valerie Bock, a former Suiderlig High School teacher accused of abducting a 15-year-old Grade 9 girl and committing immoral acts with her, was postponed in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court to 12 May 2019.

This was after the state filed a Section 119 application for purposes of plea procedures.

The matter was initially on the roll for procedure in terms of Section 205 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which allows a judge or magistrate to summon anyone who is likely to give material or relevant information on any alleged offence.

During proceedings in the court, Bock informed Magistrate Melissa Mungunda that she is no longer making use of the legal services of Metcalfe Attorneys and has rather opted for state-sponsored legal aid.

“I was however verbally informed that my application was declined as my personal income is too high and will now defend myself,” the accused explained.

She was then informed that in the best interest of justice, there was a high possibility for her case to be referred to a higher court, pending the prosecutor-general’s decision.

She is free to still revert to any of the available options in terms of defending her case (for instance getting a private lawyer) at a later stage, she was told.

Magistrate Mungunda further informed the accused that the state has now also abandoned its previous application in terms of Section 205 and that it will no more be a pending procedure in this case.

The accused’s bail was then extended to the next trial date and she was furthermore warned not to break the conditions attached to it, namely to avoid making any direct or indirect contact with the victim.

It is alleged that Bock often took the girl to her house without the consent of the girl’s parents, and on one occasion allegedly travelled with the minor to Lüderitz to attend the annual Crayfish Festival.

In addition, she allegedly lured the girl by offering her and other schoolgirls food, clothes, cellphones and shoes so that she could have inappropriate sexual acts with her.

