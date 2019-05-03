//Kharas celebrates Workers Day 

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP – Residents of //Kharas Region turned up in big numbers at a gathering in Keetmanshoop on Workers Day to partake in the commemoration of this important workers’ event as well as the belated Independence Day celebrations.

In his keynote address, Erastus Uutoni, the Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service described Independence Day as “the most important day for all Namibian citizens that will always be remembered” and reminded those present not to forget the daily great contributions and sacrifices of Namibian workers.

He urged them to take pride as Namibians in their country’s achievements.

“We have witnessed fast developments in the field of technology, education, sports, finance and various other fields which were almost impossible before freedom,” he said.

“We cannot ignore all the great sacrifices made by our heroes of today such as the founding father, Dr Sam Nujoma, former president, Dr Lukas Pohamba and current president, Dr Hage Godfrey Geingob,” said Uutoni.

In addition, he referred to these leaders as those who “have given up their youth years for the struggle of our independence,” living through undesirable conditions to make it a reality.

He said Namibia has membership to various international organisations such as Sadc, African Union, United Nations, to mention but a few. He continued that this realised the country’s vision in international relations that calls for a “new international economic order based on sovereign equality of nations, where sustainable development, peace and human progress is guaranteed”.

According to Uutoni, it is this prevailing regional and international environment that qualified Namibia to continue receiving donor support for social and economic development.

Uutoni gave the assurance that Namibia will remain committed to focus on peace and security, mentioning an efficient intelligence information system and a capable and well-equipped defence force.

He further urged Namibians, as part of their duty towards the peace in the country, to always be vigilant and ready to confront situations that may jeopardise the complete freedom they enjoy today.

He reminded all present that “it takes a year to build a country but it can take only few minutes to break it down.” In addition he cautioned Namibians to guard against social evils such as substance abuse and gender-based violence and rather concentrate on how to love and tolerate each other in order to live peacefully.

In conclusion Uutoni reminded the audience that as this is a national election year, enabling them to exercise their democratic right in electing representatives of their choice. He urged them to make sure they register as voters and cast their votes in November.

