//Kharas graduates ‘transformative leaders’

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - A group of residents hailing from //Kharas Region recently graduated with certificates in early childhood development (ECD) at a ceremony held in Lüderitz.

Officiating at the event, !Nami#Nus Constituency Councillor Jan Scholtz observed that this seven-week training course has reaped the appropriate fruits since the participants can now serve as transformative leaders for society.

Praising their commitment and dedication, he quoted Napoleon Hill, who once said ‘whatever the mind of men can conceived and believe, it can achieve.’

The regional councillor advised the group to embark on putting into practice the knowledge they’ve gained during the training so that they, through action and reflection, continue their learning. He furthermore urged them to, as new leaders, explore possibilities for chancing things for the betterment of others. “You have now been empowered and educated, but should however never be satisfied with your status quo and furthermore always strive to obtain more qualifications in order to boost your ambitions,” he said.

Scholtz continued by referring to the graduates as valuable assets in society, but in the same vein cautioned them that weakness can impair a country’s best assets. He also called on the group to always believe in themselves and in addition now approach society with the correct attitude, patience and enthusiasm. In conclusion he expressed his sincere gratitude on behalf of the government to the Anglo American Namibia Foundation for coming on board and making the event a reality.

Lack of opportunities and interventions, or poor quality interventions, during early childhood can significantly disadvantage young children and reduce their potential for success. ECD - a comprehensive approach to policies and developmental programmes for children from birth to six years of age – has a pivotal role to play in ensuring that children lead full and productive lives. Moreover, ECD has also been recognised internationally as one of the most powerful tools for breaking the intergenerational cycle of poverty. Vision 2030 envisages that all 0 – 6 years old Namibian children should have opportunities for ECD.

The Namibian government has also shown great commitment towards the well-being of children by being a signatory to the Convention on Children’s Rights as well as having ratified several international conventions and treaties on the well-being of children. The Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare is responsible for ECD programmes of the 0 – 4 years old, while the Ministry of Education Arts and Culture takes care of the children between 5 – 6 years old.

(Additional information derived from National Planning Commission of Namibia Report)



2019-09-12 07:32:31 18 hours ago