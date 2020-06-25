//Kharas strives to eradicate bucket toilets Staff Reporter National Karas

Steven Klukowski

As a means of complying with efforts towards the successful implementation of Vision 2030 which espouses the provision of improved sanitation and good hygiene, the //Kharas Regional Council held ground-breaking ceremonies for the construction of flush toilets to replace bucket toilets at Aroab and Aus.

Speaking during the ceremony at Aroab, Keetmanshoop rural constituency councillor, Elias Kharugab, explained that the initial plan was to erect pit latrines for residents lacking sanitation services but that his office has instead opted for flush toilets. “Taking into consideration the dignity of our people in Aroab and also regarding the humanity factor, my office, through the Kharas region’s Division Rural Services budget, will now construct 10 toilets in Aroab,” he said.

Kharugab said 10 pit latrines have been donated for cemeteries at the town.

One hundred toilets have also been constructed during the period from 2016 to 2017 through the Division Planning in Aroab whilst 240 toilets have been budgeted for Köes during 2019 under the Harambee Prosperity Plan due to the growing need for sanitation services at the town.

“At this stage only 80 percent of the projects were completed due to technical issues and differences between council and the contractors,” the councillor informed the ceremony.

Kharugab urged residents to take good care of the sanitation facilities provided to them free of charge by government in its efforts to promote good quality of life for all Namibians.

!Nami#Nus constituency councillor Jan Scholtz at the ground-breaking event in Aus reasoned that in light of measures aimed to curb further spread of the coronavirus it has become more important than ever to ensure the provision of proper sanitation services for residents.

He said the sanitary initiative would promote good health, cleanliness and quality of life among the beneficiary communities.

Scholtz encouraged residents to wash and sanitise their hands after visiting the toilet as such practice reduces disease-producing microbes. “More specifically, sanitation hygiene includes all practices adopted by individuals in a given community to prevent community transmission of Covid-19,” Scholtz strongly emphasised.

It became clear at the event that 154 flush toilets have been constructed for beneficiaries in Aus under the Harambee Prosperity Plan from 2017 to 2018.

The councillor furthermore called on all the beneficiaries to be responsible citizens by means of cleaning and maintaining the toilets that are there for their own good health.

//Kharas regional council chairperson Megameno Shikongo said the provision of these sanitation services is an ongoing project funded by government. He also said beneficiaries under this project should consider themselves very lucky as others are still using the old bucket system.

2020-06-25